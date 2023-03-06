The Mandalorian Season 3 is finally here, and many fans are happier than ever, but some are a little confused. The last few episodes of The Book of Boba Fett continued Din Djarin’s story and became more of The Mandalorian 2.5. Fans who hadn’t seen or read up on the spin-off series would’ve never seen Grogu return to Din and were instead given a very simple explanation of the events that had taken place. However, fans who have seen the spin-off series are confused for a very different reason, mainly concerning the flipped roles between the Armourer and Din.

The Problem with Continuing Din Djarin’s Story in The Book of Boba Fett

It wouldn’t have been a problem if The Book of Boba Fett hadn’t been used to resolve the significant cliffhanger we were left with in The Mandalorian season 2. But, unfortunately, the last couple of episodes of the spin-off series felt like they focused more on the Mandalorian than on Boba Fett and progressed through a lot of stories that should’ve been left for season 3 of The Mandalorian to explore. Hopefully, the third season doesn’t completely overlook all the details worked through in The Book of Boba Fett.

What Happened in The Book of Boba Fett

From Chapter 5 onwards, audiences saw the return of what looked like a different Din Djarin. He was still easily one of the greatest warriors to ever travel the galaxy, but he is clearly missing Grogu and visibly struggling to wield the weight of the Darksaber.

Din accepts the reward for the head of a bounty, and he makes his way to the Armourer, who has set up a new forge on the ringworld of Glavis. After learning that he has removed his helmet, the Armourer tells Din that until he can bathe in the Living Waters on Mandalore and seek atonement, he is Mandalorian no longer.

He helps rebuild an old N-1 starfighter and is visited by Fennec Shand, who asks for help. He agrees to help, but only after he’s visited Grogu, who he gifts a tunic of chain mail beskar before leaving. While Din is assisting Boba Fett with his war, Grogu is given the option to continue his Jedi training or return to the Mandalorian. Of course, he picks his adoptive father.

How Has Din Swapped Roles with the Armourer

In The Book of Boba Fett, the Armourer calmly told Din that he was to bath in “the waters of the mines of Mandalore” or be “Mandalorian no longer”. But, then, he sounded devasted as he reminded her that because of the planet’s destruction, there was no way he could fulfil her request. “This is the way,” is all he gets in response.

However, the third season of The Mandalorian seems to change this dynamic. Din flies in and informs the Armourer that he will be journeying to Mandalore to bathe in the mines, and she tells him (with more emotion than I have ever heard from her) that he can’t. Nevertheless, Din is determined and leaves to seek help from some previous allies and make his way towards the uninhabitable planet of his ancestors.

Din and the Armourer have traded opinions about bathing in the Living Waters in the mines of Mandalore.

It might not have been the smartest idea to continue Din’s story in a spin-off series, but they shouldn’t ignore narrative decisions to make their story work better.

