Even though there hasn’t been any news regarding a second season of the show, we decided to list three reasons why Man vs. Bee should return for a season 2 over at Netflix.

Netflix’s catalogue of original programs has always been a bit of a mixed bag. For every Stranger Things and Ozark available on the platform, we have our seemingly unavoidable Space Force and Resident Evil. That’s why when a peculiarly great comedy series makes its debut on the streaming giant, fans will campaign for a second season long before the credits roll.

This brings us to Netflix‘s Man vs. Bee, Rowan Atkinson’s surprise comedy hit that made it perfectly clear that the man behind Mr. Bean remains unbeatable regarding wacky physical comedy.

Return of a Comedy Legend

Rowan Atkinson is, without a doubt, one of the most extraordinary talents to come out of the United Kingdom; this isn’t even hyperbole, either: more people around the globe are familiar with Mr. Bean’s wacky shenanigans than they are with the entire royal family.

Despite his popularity, Atkinson has been quite clear about the possibility of ever returning to the character. He has no intention of playing Mr. Bean in live-action ever again, as he considers it to be “exhausting.”

Man vs. Bee gave Mr. Bean fans the chance to see Atkinson playing a very similar character again, which is something that they would most definitely love to see reprised in a second season. It’s also worth mentioning that the entire show was inspired (or “extrapolated,” as Atkinson describes it) by an old Mr. Bean sketch, meaning that, essentially, Man vs. Bee could become the new Mr. Bean for an entire generation of streaming fans.

Recyclable Plot, Renewable Laughs

One of the most entertaining things about Man vs. Bee is the simplicity of its plot. The main idea behind the show is that Trevor Bingley wants to catch a pesky bee but fails miserably each time he tries. As such, it might seem like the show is going nowhere until you realize just how clever the writing of each episode is – and how everything ties together in the overarching narrative.

Man vs. Bee season 2 would inevitably reuse many of the same ideas from the first one – namely Trevor, trapped in some zany situation trying to catch a bee. But that’s just what fans of the show want to see – and why writing a second season would come as second nature to the team of Rowan Atkinson and director William Davies.

The only thing that the team would have to change is what happens behind the scenes with the bee and wherever Trevor might be. After all, you can only make so many shows about catching bees and discovering an insurance fraud scheme before audiences become suspicious, right?

A Proper Comedy Franchise

Comedy and humour have seen some drastic changes over the past few years. It seems like almost every comedic show must include some form of dramatic influence or deep narrative to connect with its audience. Not so much so with Man vs. Bee.

If there’s anything that this show proved, is that there’s still a place for old-school, Looney Tunes-style comedies out there, and Netflix might be sitting on a gold mine with Man vs. Bee. After all, if the show manages to acquire even a fraction of Mr. Bean’s popularity, that would still be enough to turn it into one of the platform’s most successful comedy shows.

Tell us, do you want a Man vs. Bee season 2 on Netflix?