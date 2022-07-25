Dbrand just released a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skin that can make your Pixel mobile device a ‘lean, mean, green, fighting machine’.

Dbrand, a renowned company for making skins for everything from phones and remotes to covering full consoles has done it again. This time for Google’s Pixel 6 series phone. Some creative genius on their team took a good, hard look at the unique camera bar design of the Pixel 6 series and realised that with a little colour change it looked like a certain mask-wearing character.

The device outfitters now want to share with the world a way to make your Pixel 6 series device look like one of the world’s favourite childhood heroes with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pixels decals for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 6 Pro. These skins match the green of the mutated teens, plus the colours of their masks.

Included with the skins are four camera decal strips that reflect the colours of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael, letting you pick and choose which of the four heroes you would like to represent. TheVerge decided that the Pixel 6a’s two-camera design looked the best with the bandana-like decal, and emulating eyes.

Dbrand has not mentioned whether it is officially licensing the TMNT products, but the logos look suspiciously similar. Fans wonder if the company is once again going to land itself in the middle of a copyright controversy. The brand enjoys flirting with copyright infringement, as they have just released skin for most smart devices that will turn them into the Nothing Phone 1.

With a playfully different name, Teenage Mutant Ninja Pixels, it’s hoped that the Dbrand product will fly under the radar and not cause too much of an issue with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators.

The skins for the Pixel 6, 6a and 6 Pro are available now for pre-order for $24.95 and will be shipping out in early August.

Lawsuit Over Designs

Earlier this year, Dbrand found themselves embroiled in a bit of copyright controversy with Sony after releasing a product, the PS5 Darkplate. The company started selling matte black PlayStation 5 side plates that it called Darkplates, that even had their little tongue-in-cheek take on the PlayStation icon microtexture. On their website, on the product’s information page, Dbrand baited Sony, saying “Go ahead, sue us.”

The company took the Darkplate off their site shortly after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Sony stating: “Promptly and permanently cease and take down all marketing and promotion for and cease all sales worldwide of faceplates featuring the product configuration of SIE’s [Sony Interactive Entertainment] PS5 faceplates or any similar product configuration including without limitation all faceplates currently for sale at dbrand.com.”

After taking the Darkplates down, Dbrand shared a Reddit post stating that they have no intention of permanently ceasing, saying “We’ve elected to submit to the terrorists’ demands…for now.” Should the brave little company be taking on the multi-million-dollar media magnet? Only time will tell.

It’s always fun to see companies making new things, especially when it’s clear that the creators themselves are fans of what they are creating.

Which Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle will you make your Pixel 6 device look like?