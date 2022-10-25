Maisie Williams has a very controversial opinion about Spider-Man: No Way Home, easily one of the biggest blockbuster films of 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home gave fans a multiversal experience that they didn’t even know they needed, bringing together three generations of Spider-Men for old Marvel fans to relish in. When the movie first came out, it garnered near-universal praise for what it accomplished by bringing the three together. Now, nearly a year after its release, some other opinions are starting to rise to the forefront about how the film was a little disappointing, from some Marvel fans that weren’t impressed by the fan service. One of these fans is Game of Thrones’ own Arya Stark, Maisie Williams.

Maisie Williams on Spider-Man: No Way Home

While chatting on her podcast, Frank Film Club, the Game of Thrones actress was asked by one of her co-hosts which movie disappointed her the most for the year. Perhaps a bit controversially (but completely without malice), Maisie Williams shared that, for her, Spider-Man: No Way Home earned that spot on her list. “My biggest film disappointment was the new ‘Spider-Man’,” whereafter she struggled to even remember the name of the movie, sharing that it just wasn’t her ‘fave’.

Maisie felt that the movie just missed its mark. “And I feel like they were so excited to get them all on screen together that it just missed a little bit of the soul. But I love this new reboot and I will watch the next one. But it was just a little bit disappointing. I just think that they started exploring so much. I was so with these characters. Just above it being Spider-Man, I was loving the journey of each film. But this one felt like it was lacking just a little bit.”

Maisie Williams had so lost her inspiration when it came to love for the new movie that even a character’s death didn’t affect her as much as she felt it would have in the past. “Aunt May died, and in that Andrew Garfield reboot I was sobbing, and like when Aunt May died [in ‘No Way Home’] the pacing of it, I was like ‘Oh, somehow I don’t really care.’ Maybe I’ve changed.”

Critical Fans

Some fans may look at the critical comments and think that it’s just someone’s opinion, but there are a lot of people that agree with the Game of Thrones star on this one. The reason why we love Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is his youth, the funny and sweet side of the movies, and the high-school nostalgia that his struggles bring to most of us. While the other Spider-Men were always portrayed as a little bit older, Peter Parker is one of the younger Avengers, and Tom Holland’s version was the first to show that, as well as the first to intersect with the Avengers.

For those that loved the down-to-earth nature of the first two Spider-Man movies that starred Tom Holland, that down-to-earth nature was completely stripped away in the last film in favour of the chaotic journey and theory of the multiverse. Many fans felt that it was all just too much, and ended up taking away from what we know and love about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Although it earned Maisie Williams’ moniker for ‘most disappointing film of the year’, enjoying Spider-Man: No Way Home for what it is is no crime. Hopefully, Marvel realizes what the fans want for the next film, as a fourth movie is rumoured to be on the horizon for the franchise.

Do you agree with Maisie Williams, was Spider-Man: No Way Home the biggest disappointment of 2021?