The Oscar-winning Danish black comedy-drama original film Druk is up for an English-language adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Another Round. Mads Mikkelsen, the leading actor in Druk, has mentioned that he is glad he won’t be involved in the remake. In contrast, fans have ridiculed the remake idea, saying nobody wants it. There are a lot of differing opinions on this remake, so let’s unpack it.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Another Round

Another Round, the upcoming English remake of Druk, has been highly criticised by fans. The original Danish film was so well-received that fans had called the English adaptation something that nobody wanted or even asked for…harsh. Unfortunately, a similar theme has been popping up in Hollywood recently, and that is fans feeling like studios are milking a concept into sequels and adaptations until the proverbial cow is dead, saying that the original was a perfectly well-executed project and doesn’t need to be subjected to endless adaptations in different languages when it is easy enough to enjoy the film in its original language.

Despite how highly contested the idea is by fans, the stars involved with the original project seem open to the remake concept. Still, they have clarified that they aren’t interested in being involved in the remake. One of these stars, in particular, is the leading actor in Druk, Mads Mikkelsen. At this point, it’s difficult not to recognise the incredible acting power of this Marvel and Warner Bros. antagonist. The actor usually seems keen to dive into anything that will test his acting chops, but in this case, he is glad that he won’t be a part of the remake.

During an interview with Indie Wire, he mentioned how cinema is so different from theatre, and it is challenging to reinvent the same character repeatedly without changing anything. According to him, the film is unique in that it immortalises what the actors bring to the set with them that day and immortalises it. Then, the director chooses the perfect shot, which becomes the final project. “I would probably want to change the scenes again. It can never happen. It’s a tricky thing to replay the same character. It’s better off in someone else’s hands.”

One of the original screenplay composers, Thomas Vinterberg, also commented on the remake, saying that it was interesting to see an artistic entity like a movie grow into different versions and evidently didn’t seem opposed to the idea of the remake. He agreed with what Mikkelsen had said about the difficulty of asking the same actor to do the same character in a different language and how confusing that could be for them. Unfortunately, he isn’t involved in the remake, but he hinted that he wouldn’t be opposed to participating.

Mads Mikkelsen’s Druk

The Danish original of the film was released in 2020 and explores the lives of four high school teachers who decided to launch an experiment, trying to understand how their social lives would be impacted if they were to maintain a constant state of drunkenness. Although the film’s theme seems to be alcoholism at first glance, a deeper look shows you the true meaning, understanding the lengths a man would go to find happiness, no matter the path it takes him down.

Druk had a whopping 74 nominations for awards and won an even more staggering 54 of them, including the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film in 2021. It is said that the prize sparked the idea of an English adaptation in the first place.

Do you think that Druk needs an English remake?