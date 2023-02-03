Killer dolls have been a staple in the horror genre ever since Chucky brought them into fashion. Continued by the demonically possessed Annabelle, the next horror movie killer doll to step onto the scene is the terrifying, high-tech, life-sized M3GAN. Coming to us through Universal Pictures, Blumhouse’s horror thriller does a perfect job of continuing this terrifying horror trope. Thank you, Blumhouse, for giving me some new nightmare fuel, and something to possibly dress as for Halloween next year.

RELATED: Top 60 Most Anticipated Movies Expected To Release in 2023

Have you seen one of those zombie flicks where the protagonists don’t know anything about zombies? The same applies to M3GAN and the long-standing sci-fi concept that establishes that AI will always go rogue at some point.

M3gan‘s unexpected success turned the movie into an overnight sensation, effectively revitalizing the “killer doll” subgenre. If, for some reason, you haven’t seen M3GAN yet and want to know what happens in the film, here we’ll go over the essential aspects of the movie so you don’t feel out of the loop.

Connectivity Issues

The story begins with Cady, an ordinary girl whose parents die in a tragic car crash. After this terrible tragedy, she goes to live with her aunt, Gemma. She’s no ordinary aunt, however — Gemma is a genius roboticist working for one of the leading toy brands in the world, Funki (no relation to any creepy vinyl figurines.)

Gemma and Cady’s relationship isn’t going too well. Worried about her niece’s problems but unable to connect with her, Gemma begins working on her latest project: the Model 3 Generative Android, or M3GAN, for short. However, this forces Funki to stop funding the M3GAN project.

As time goes on, Gemma realizes that M3GAN might be the perfect companion for Cady. Thu begins the strangest friendship in the history of AI monsters.

RELATED: Chucky (Child’s Play) is Based on a Very Creepy True Ghost Story

Good M3GAN

Look, this is a horror movie starring a creepy doll — everyone knows how it’s going to end; everyone except Gemma and Cady, apparently. M3GAN exceeds expectations as a friend, becoming more of a family for Cady than Gemma ever was. Fortunately, the adults in the film never fully trust the child-like android, who’s beginning to appear increasingly creepier as her relationship with Cady grows closer.

However, this friendship soon proves deadly, beginning with the neighbour’s dog. M3GAN stops at nothing to “protect” Cady, even if that means killing a local bully and making it look like an accident.

Part of M3GAN’s programming makes it so she adapts and improves with everything she experiences, making her one of the smartest AIs on the planet. A truly awful idea for a kids’ toy, right?

RELATED: Child’s Play (2019): The Unfairly Criticised Chucky Reboot

Epic Finale

M3GAN successfully turns Cady against Gemma, albeit temporarily. Her true goal, however, is convincing the Funki corporation to make more toys like her, so there can be a M3GAN in each household.

Gemma and Cady join forces one more time to stop the deranged M3GAN, who, by this point, already has an impressive body count. M3GAN reveals to Gemma that she intends to become Cady’s sole parental figure, but the tables turn when Cady ends M3GAN’s reign of terror once and for all.

The movie ends with Gemma and Cady reconciled and the doll destroyed, the menace of the Model 3 Generative Androids seemingly averted. However, as the pair leaves their house, one security camera turns on and focuses on them, seemingly indicating that we might soon be seeing more of M3GAN. The only thing missing from the finale was M3GAN saying, “I’ll be back”, to accentuate the android’s Skynet vibes.

RELATED: The 8 Scariest Horror Movies on Netflix

Cast & Credits

The movie is directed by Gerard Johnston, the creative mind that brought us Housebound, and is brought to life from a screenplay written by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun) from a story by Cooper and James Wan (The Conjuring universe creator). Of course, it wouldn’t be a Blumhouse production without Jason Blum sitting in as a producer, alongside Wan. Among the executive producers is counted Adam Hendricks, Allison Williams (also acting in the movie), Greg Gilreath, Judson Scott, Mark Katchur, Michael Clear, and Ryan Turek.

For our star-studded cast this time around, we have Allison Williams as Gemma, Amie Donald as the body for M3GAN, Arlo Green as Ryan, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole, Jack Cassidy as Brandon, Jen Van Epps as Tess, Jenna Davis as the voice of M3GAN, Kira Josephson as Ava, Lori Dungey, Michael Saccente as Greg, Ronny Chieng, Stephane Garneau-Monten as Kurt, and The Haunting of Hillhouse royalty Violet McGraw as Cady.

Tell us, did you enjoy M3gan?