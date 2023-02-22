Get ready for the thrilling sequel to the highly acclaimed horror film M3GAN! Find out all you need to know about the upcoming movie, M3GAN 2.0.

M3GAN (2023) took the world by storm following its release last month and has already raised over $170 million worldwide on a modest budget of $12 million. The AI killer doll has managed to dance her way into the hearts of millions of fans across the world, her hallway dance being memed almost as much as Wednesday Addams’ dance sequence. On TikTok, the doll managed to gain over 60 million views alone – a testament to how good the film is. So, naturally, fans have been wondering if they would be seeing more of the dancing doll. And the short answer is yes; fans will definitely see more of M3GAN in M3GAN 2.

Before the film even hit fans’ screens, producers Jason Blum and James Wan were already speaking about a possible sequel to the movie. And it would seem that Wan was very confident that M3GAN could become a full-blown franchise with the support of the rest of the team who worked on the film. This is good news for fans, as it means that there might be way more of the robot in the future. But for now, there will be a second instalment, and here is everything we know about the upcoming film so far.

Has an M3GAN Sequel Been confirmed?

As soon as a week after the film hit cinema screens, Deadline revealed that the was already talk about production on a second film. They stated that the filmmakers “already had plans” for another instalment following the inaugural one. And then, the official Blumhouse Twitter page made a post wherein they confirmed that the sequel film had been greenlit by the company. Alongside a GIF of M3GAN saying, “it’s insane, right?” the account captioned the post with:

“It’s not over until @meetM3GAN says it’s over – #M3GAN 2.0 is officially in the works.”

They included a link to a Variety article with more information on the sequel. The tweet was met with nothing but positivity from fans. Many agreed that they believed M3GAN to be a new horror movie icon and could not wait to see more of her, spamming the comment section with various cosplay photos of them in her outfit.

When Will M3GAN 2.0 Be Released?

So not only has Blumhouse confirmed that there would be a sequel, but they have even provided fans with an exact release date, so they know when to expect the film to drop. Not only that, but they even have a working title that they are running with for the next instalment. This is more information than many fans could have even dreamed of having. So, the first film saw a US theatrical release on 6 January 2023, despite there already being a screening in Los Angeles in December 2022.

The second film is set to release on 17 January 2023 if there are no problems with filming or production. This is the official release date for the US, but it may differ from country to country. That means fans will be waiting to see more of their favourite killer icon for another two years, which, honestly, will be less time that it took for popular series like Stranger Things 4 to be released. In addition, the official title for the film will be M3GAN 2.0, which gives away a bit of what the plot may look like in the upcoming instalment.

Which Cast Members Will Be Returning for M3GAN 2.0?

So, the big question concerning the sequel is whether fans will see the first movie’s main characters return. And you will be happy to know that, yes, the main actresses will be reprising their roles. Get Out (2017) star Alison Williams and Violent McGraw from The Haunting of Hill House will return as Gemma and Cady. Alison starred as the genius roboticist and creator of M3GAN (Model 3 Generative Android). She also plays the aunt and caretaker of Cadey (played by Violet), a little girl who recently lost her parents in a tragic car accident.

No other cast members have been confirmed to return, as many of them died in the initial instalment. However, Gemma’s co-workers, who are played by actors Brian Jordan Alveraz and Jen Brown, might reprise their roles in the upcoming film. It would be surprising if they did not, considering they helped Gemma design and create the murderous robot M3GAN. However, Amie Donald and Jenna Davis, who brought the iconic AI bot to life, have not confirmed if they will return in the sequel.

In addition, both James Wan and Jason Blum have signed up to be producers in the sequel film, M3GAN 2.0. However, there has been no confirmation on whether Gerard Johnstone will return as the director for the upcoming movie. Furthermore, Malignant (2021) screenwriter Aleka Cooper has confirmed that she will return to write the second film.

What will the plot of M3GAN 2.0 look like?

Disclaimer: Spoilers for M3GAN (2023) are below.

When it comes to the murderous robots’ escapades in the first film, it saw Gemma having Cady imprint on M3GAN and the two girls becoming inseparable. Slowly, M3GAN took on a life of her own and ended up killing anyone she felt was hurting Cady physically or emotionally. She took the role of supporting parent way too seriously. By the film’s end, Cady used Bruce to (quite literally) rip M3GAN in half. This is after an emotional moment between the pair wherein Cady decided to turn her back on the killer AI bot. Once she was down for the count, Gemma took the opportunity to destroy her chipset to ensure she was killed once and for all. However, as the two head outside to meet the police, Gemma’s home device turns on by itself.

This could mean that M3GAN had transferred her consciousness into the cloud before her chip was destroyed. It is not far-fetched to think that a device as smart as her would think to back up all her data in case she was ever shut down. So, there is a good chance that M3GAN 2.0 will follow the AI’s consciousness as it searches for a new body. Or, perhaps, she might do what Will Byers did while he was stuck in the Upside Down in Stranger Things and terrorise them through their technology. This would be an interesting angle to take, as there would be no way to kill her if she did not have a physical body. And it would be great to see how Gemma and Cady will try and defeat her this time.

Is There a Possibility of an M3GAN Franchise?

James Wan has not shied away from his feelings on expanding the M3GAN universe further than just a second movie. In numerous interviews, Wan has expressed that he has a vision for where he wants the story to go and believes it could work as an entire franchise. And, as the creator of The Conjuring universe, it should be taken seriously when the man says he could make a franchise out of one movie. Specifically, in an interview with Collider, he stated that he wanted to go beyond a second instalment as he had direction for a bigger world. Who knows? Perhaps M3GAN will be as successful as the other killer doll franchise, Child’s Play.

