Experience the thrilling crime drama of Netflix’s Luther: The Fallen Sun with Idris Elba leading the cast. Uncover secrets and explore a mysterious criminal underworld!

RELATED: Idris Elba Doesn’t Need James Bond – Just DCI John Luther

Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023) has just been made available to stream by Netflix. With an official release date of 24 February 2023, the film was screened in select cinemas before its streaming release. The film is a direct sequel to the British series Luther which saw a five-season-long run between 2010 and 2019. Idris Elba starred as the titular character of the show, Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) John Luther, a violent detective who makes cases against criminals. At the same time, he forms a somewhat complicated relationship with the brilliant psychopath and murderer he is supposed to be investigating, Alice Morgan (played by Ruth Wilson). The series won Idris three awards, including a Golden Globe Award, while the show was nominated for eleven Primetime Emmy Awards.

When the series’ final season aired, Idris Elba stated that there were no formal plans for another season. However, he did express his willingness to return to the character of John Luther. The show creator, Neil Crossman, revealed that he had written a sequel to the series as early as 2013, and the film was confirmed in September 2021. Filming commenced two months later in November and saw its streaming release on 10 March 2023 (today). While the series achieved universal critical acclaim, whether the film has lived up to its predecessor is yet to be said. So, was Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023) as good as the series?

RELATED: 3 Reasons Why Idris Elba Would Be A Great Batman

What is the Plot for the Film?

The film starts with Luther in prison due to serial killer David Robey’s handiwork. However, this is a few years after the events of the end of season five. To do a short recap, Luther and Alice had a showdown at a construction site before she inevitably fell to her death. And the series then ends with Martin Schenk arresting Luther after finding Halliday and Alice’s bodies. But the film begins with him back on the job and his imprisonment resulting from a criminal.

The rest of the film follows the cat-and-mouse game between Robey and Luther as the former DCI attempts to stop the serial killer from kidnapping people. So far, the film has seen mixed reviews from critics, with an above-average score of 68% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7/10 rating on IMDb. While fans of the show may be happy seeing their favourite characters return to their screens, it may not be the most entertaining of the cases the detective has dealt with.

RELATED: Beast Review – Another Fun Idris Elba Movie

What does the Cast of the Film Look Like?

As it has already been confirmed, it should come as no surprise that Idris Elba has reprised his role as the lead character, John Luther, for the movie. In addition to Elba, we see Andy Serkis joining the cast as David Robey. He does a fantastic job playing the psychotic serial killer, as it seems the actor is great at starring as an antagonist. Other cast members include Cynthia Erivo as DCI Odette Raine, Dermot Crowley reprising his role as Martin Schenk, Thomas Coombes as DS Archie Woodward, Hattie Morahan as Corinne Aldrich, and Lauryn Ajufo as Anya Raine.

RELATED: 5 Iconic Superheroes Idris Elba Could Play

TL;DR As a sequel film to the British series Luther, four years later, Luther: The Fall Sun (2023) has seen its official streaming release today, 10 March 2023.

Show creator Neil Crossman wrote the script for the film in 2013 before the film was confirmed in September 2021.

Luther: The Fallen Sun sees Idris Alba reprise his role as DCI John Luther as he pursues serial killer David Robey (played by Andy Serkis) in an action-packed sequel.

Did you enjoy Idris Elba’s Luther: The Fallen Sun?