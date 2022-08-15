Netflix announced on Friday (via Instagram) that the critically acclaimed Love, Death, and Robots (Love Death + Robots) is getting renewed for season 4.

The critically acclaimed episodic anthology series dropped its 9-episode third season on Netflix in May of 2022, after their first and second seasons were met with unabated love and praise in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Award Winning Episodes

The Love Death + Robots series has become so successful that it has won twelve Emmy Awards to date and is currently up for its third consecutive nomination for best short form animated program (which it won for its previous two nominations for its previous two seasons).

One of the animators on their roster, Alberto Mielgo recently one the juried Emmy Award for best individual achievement in animation for the third season’s episode Jibaro — which is about a deaf knight and a siren who become infatuated with one another.

Each episode of the sci-fi animated series for the last three seasons has told a different story that has been done in different animation styles by creative teams from all over the world. There have been a rare few episodes across all three seasons that have been connected, but they usually are not. The episodes cover a wide range of genres from comedy, and drama, to horror.

The highest ranked episode of Love Death + Robots on IMDb (with an impressive 8.7) is season three’s episode two: Bad Travelling which was directed by David Fincher and has been described as a “nail-biting horror thriller” about a ship’s crew member who strikes a potentially deadly deal with a bloodthirsty monster from the ocean depths.

This episode features legendary vocal talent from Troy Baker, Jason Flemyng, and Elodie Yung, this episode is full of complex characters and provocative moral dilemmas like mutiny, betrayal and maritime loyalty. It’s scary, exciting, emotional and has an incredibly enchanting protagonist.

My personal favourite is season one’s episode one: Sonnie’s Edge and if you haven’t seen the series already, it’s an incredible watch.

Some Cast and Crew

While being made by different studios from around the world, it makes sense that almost every episode would feature different voice casts. Several high-profile actors have lent their voices to the animated project, including Joel McHale, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Topher Grace, John DiMaggio, and Chris Parnell.

Jennifer Yuh Nelson stands in as the supervising director on the project with Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen helping her as executive producers.

When asked about why the eclectic Love, Death, and Robots had been created at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2021, Miller shared, “The way I felt is that there was not a lot of adult animation in the west, and particularly not in America, and particularly not at the budget levels that allowed for really high-end CG like what was going on at Pixar and DreamWorks for kids, and we felt it was time to do that for adults.”

It’s great to see this series getting all the love that it deserves, and fans are delighted to see that we will soon be blessed with the fourth season of this incredibly, thought-provoking animated series. Personally, I can’t wait for Love Death + Robots season 4.

Are you excited about Netflix’s Love, Death, And Robots Season 4?