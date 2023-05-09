Get ready for Lord of War 2, a sequel to the 2005 film, as Nicolas Cage returns to the big screen with a surprising new cast member! In this highly anticipated sequel, follow Cage’s character as he navigates the dangerous world of arms dealing once again.

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Has Revealed The Plot of Face/Off 2

Lord of War was a crime drama starring Nicolas Cage and directed, produced and written by Andrew Niccol. It told the story of Yuri Orlov, the eldest son of Ukrainian refugees, who entered the arms trade after witnessing a Russian mobster deal with two assassins quite brutally. He involves his brother in the trade and briefly leaves to appease his wife, but the high earnings of the arms trade are too great to overlook.

After many years, Lord of War will finally be getting a sequel that will reunite Niccol and Cage, who will reprise his role as Yuri Orlov. Are you ready for Lord of War 2?

Who is Involved in the Upcoming Project

After starring in recent films like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Renfield, Nicolas Cage will reprise his role as Yuri, the “morally compromised arms dealer”. Andrew Niccol, who is best known for projects like The Truman Show, Good Kill and The Host, will be joining him as the director. In addition, Bill Skarsgård, best known for his roles as Penny Wise in It and It Chapter Two and Amleth in The Northman, will join the project as Yuri’s illegitimate son Anton, “who is a chip off the old block”.

The Vendôme group, responsible for producing the 2022 Academy Award winner CODA, will support the project.

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Claims He Saw Faces in His Mother’s Womb

What is the Plot of Lords of War?

The synopsis for the upcoming film reads as follows:

“Lords of War finds Orlov (Cage), the world’s most notorious gunrunner, as he discovers that he has a son, Anton (Skarsgård), who is trying to top his dad. Anton is amassing a mercenary army to fight America’s Middle East conflicts. This triggers an inter-generational bitter rivalry, one that pits father and son against each other.”

The conflict between father and son is sure to be brutal as the two men go to battle over everything as they claw their way to the top and try to outsell their competition.

What Those Involved in Lords of War Has to Say

When asked about his willingness to return to the world of Lord of War, Niccol said, “There is so much more to explore with these characters. Plato said it best – ‘Only the dead have seen the end of war.’ I’m looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlove and now his illegitimate son – who turns out to not be legitimate in any way.”

Vendôme’s Philippe Rousselet is incredibly excited about the project and has stated, “The Lord of War world has no shortage of ammunition in the possibilities of stories we can tell, and we are very excited to tell yet another one that follows Yuri and Anton’s dangerous journey.”

Skarsgård and Cage are phenomenal actors, and while 2005’s Lord of War is one of Cage’s less-known films, it’s bound to gain some popularity as news for its sequel develops.

RELATED: Kevin Smith’s Bizarro Nicolas Cage Superman Cancelled

TL;DR Nicolas Cage and Andrew Niccol will reunite for Lord of War’s sequel.

Bill Skarsgård will join them for the project.

The sequel will be a bitter story about the rivalry between a father and son.

Are you excited for the Lord of War sequel?