Everyone’s favourite Norse God of Mischief, Loki, cannot seem to stay dead but keeps dying anyway. Fans and Thor have mourned the perceived death of the villain turned anti-hero too many times to count. So it’s always a relief to see the mischievous frost giant back on the silver screen again. But, unfortunately, Loki has died more times than any other character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it doesn’t seem like he will stay down. He just keeps escaping death.

Loki Just Can’t Seem To Stay Dead

Loki has both died and faked his own death multiple times in the MCU, and it seems he has no choice. His fate is to keep cheating death. The Norse god of deception and mischief, it seems that even death can be fooled by his charm (although we all know Thanos wasn’t). Although he has technically died, the answer to the question, ‘Is Loki alive?’ is not so quickly answered. The outcome changes depending on the point in the MCU that you are looking at.

Loki has a habit of getting into trouble and trying his best to play both sides in any conflict to find the sweetest pot of honey. This, of course, is dangerous as when either side figures it out, he makes enemies rather than friends. His mortality swings like a pendulum in a stroke of Irony, possibly more than his morality.

Loki Keeps Cheating Death

Technically speaking, the Loki that we knew, the one from ‘our Earth’, 616, is dead. He died when Thanos choked him to death after he sacrificed himself to try and fight against The Mad Titan.

The first time he cheated death was as a mere baby, and it was through a stroke of pure luck or perhaps the whispers of fate. Loki, as you know if you watched the first Thor, is a tiny frost giant. The son of the Frost Giant King Laufey, the infant was left to die shortly after he was born.

Finding the baby, Odin uses his magic to disguise Loki as an Asgardian. He raises him alongside the heir to his throne, Thor. As the God of Mischief, Loki is clearly drawn to possible mischief, starring as a major villain in both Thor and The Avengers, his villainy and extraterrestrial invasion being the reason that the mightiest heroes assembled to protect the world in the first place.

Seeing some of the error of his ways, Loki became a fan favourite and a bit of an anti-hero during Thor: The Dark World, where he faked his own death once again. He returns again in Thor: Ragnarok, pretending to be Odin for a while before Hela attacks and causes the Ragnarok.

Technically, this variant’s last death is when he sacrifices himself in an attempt to kill Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Unfortunately, the version we see now and are falling in love with is a variant trapped in the wrong multiverse.

Luckily for fans who love Tom Hiddleston and the character that he portrays, this wasn’t the last we got to see of him. It seems that Loki on Disney+ is gearing up for a second season, meaning we will see plenty more of his endless shenanigans. This variant may have as many opportunities to beat death as the last.

What do you think it would take to bring Loki down for good? (Not that any of us want to see the mischief causer gone for good…)