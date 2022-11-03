The Logitech brand continues adding to its lineup of peripherals. The brand continuously aims to bring with it updated technologies to enhance your overall experience, whether it be at the office, design work or even gaming. A few weeks ago, I reviewed the very-impressive Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse. It boasted quite a significant number of underlying features to enhance your gaming. This time around, we have the more subtle approach in the form of the Logitech Signature M650 L wireless mouse.

The Signature M650 range has a few units within the catalogue. There is the standard Signature M650 and the M650 L, which is a larger unit, and then both of these also have Left units, for left-handers. It’s a completely contrasting unit over the G502 X Plus I’ve become accustomed to in recent weeks but that isn’t to say it doesn’t have its own plus points and market of users.

Build and Design

Unboxing the Logitech Signature M650 L for the first time, you’ll notice that it has a distinctly ambidextrous design. It is a mirror reflection of the two sides with an hourglass shape. This is including the standard curved shape from the rear to the front.

It has a very minimalistic design with a single-piece top cover with buttons extending from this. The only cut-out on the top houses the LED light, which lights up when the mouse connects and then turns off immediately thereafter. In front of this, there is the conventional scroll wheel – known as the SmartWheel. Unlike the G502 X, it doesn’t have the option to switch between click and free mode. The wheel has a rubberised covering and acts as another button, which, by default, is set to scroll mode.

The sides add to the overall comfort of the device. It has a rubber texture with grooves around the centre for added grip. My thumb and right ring finger sit comfortably around this area and feels good in hand.

The bottom of the device has rubberised feet, with two split at the front and a wider coverage area on the back. Its sensor is located on the right-hand side underneath, with the power toggle below it and the Bluetooth connectivity button above. Slightly further above there is another LED indicator. This also turns on when the device is turned on and fades after a few seconds. Unlike the top LED light, however, it always turns on when the mouse is lifted, something akin to a power or sensor indicator.

With the two different variants of the device, there is a small and large versions. There is also a left and right-hand version of both of those. Essentially, the default back and forward buttons are placed on the left-hand side for right-handers to use their thumbs and vice versa for left-handed people. It’s quite a nice addition where left-handed users would need to buy a different device altogether when they’re not suitable.

There are three different colours for the Logitech Signature M650 range. This includes Graphite, Rose and Off-White, which I received for review. The range has a subtle aesthetic but looks great overall.

Connectivity and Features

As with the G502 X range, and pretty much all other Logitech mouses, the Signature M650 range uses a wireless dongle for connectivity. There is a slot to house the 2.4Ghz USB dongle underneath the case, which also houses the included battery.

In addition to that, you do also have the option to connect via Bluetooth. This is also easy to use, with a long press of the Bluetooth button to switch. What’s nice about this option is that it is integrated with Windows so as soon as the button is pressed and the light flashes, there will be a prompt on your Windows device to connect. Once clicked, you’re good to go. It’s quite a smooth process overall.

In terms of features, the M650 L has programmable buttons. This includes the two buttons on the left or right-hand side and the scroll-wheel button. That being said, I prefer that the side buttons remain as ‘back’ and ‘forward’ as it works well for navigation.

Another great feature is the idle mode. Here, the mouse will switch to idle mode after a few seconds of non-movement. However, if left for a full 30 minutes, it’ll enter a deep sleep mode, which effectively turns off the device until it senses any movement again. This dramatically improves the battery lifespan, which I’ll touch on a bit later.

There isn’t a long list of features to present from the M650 range. Instead, it does all the work internally to create an overall smooth and silent operation for your home or business use.

Performance and Battery Life

One key takeaway from the device is its smooth and silent running. It barely makes a sound, whether you’re using the buttons, scroll-wheel or even the toggles throughout. Logitech refers to the left and right-hand side buttons as utilising its SilentTouch feature. That describes the feature quite accurately. Logitech describes the feature as reducing the click noise by some 90%. When in use, almost always I could not hear it at all, sometimes requiring me to put the mouse to my ears and click before I could make out any clicking sound.

It’s a generally smooth operating mouse to boot. Its rubber feet promote easy movement and feel even smoother when used on a mouse pad. The experience is great and with your customised buttons and/or macros added, it makes your daily tasks quite easy.

As mentioned previously, there is no rechargeable option with the mouse. It has an AA battery slot underneath. After a period of over two weeks, it’s still reflecting as 100% on the battery remaining. According to Logitech, they claim that the expected battery life from the standard AA battery is anywhere from 20 to 24 months. That’s just incredible. Two years of battery life is a long time no matter how you look at it.

One thing to note when the device goes into a deep sleep when idling for 30 minutes is that it takes a couple of seconds to find itself. Sometimes it connects immediately but then it jerks around for a second or two. Then, on other occasions, it’ll take a few seconds before being able to move the cursor. Either way, waking up from deep sleep isn’t immediate.

Sustainability

In recent years, Logitech has spent quite a bit of R&D in redesigning its devices and manufacturing processes. This is all in an effort for more sustainable products. With the state of global warming and events, it’s just as important for brands to offer these options to end-users.

The Logitech Signature M650 range is no different in this regard. Logitech has delivered a device with a great user experience while also minimising its environmental footprint. As such, the device has a percentage of its parts made from recycled materials, many of which is post-consumer plastic.

It does vary across the different colour options. This means that 64% of the Graphite device is made of recycled materials, with 26% of the Off-White and Rose options.

Conclusion

The Logitech Signature M650 L is a great wireless mouse. It’s not the over-the-top or feature-rich as many other devices but it gets the job done, and well. Its smooth operation makes your daily tasks quite a breeze to manage. When you consider its two-year battery life, you don’t even have to think about it at all. It’s fantastic.

At a retail price of R799, it’s also a relatively affordable mouse with its set of features and performance. If you’re in the market currently for a new mouse, the M650 range would be right up there with many others.