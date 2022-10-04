Logitech introduced its latest range of gaming mouses. The new Logitech G502 X range is a revamp of the previous G502, with the brand improving almost every aspect of the device. The G502 range was already an icon amongst competitive gamers, providing the best in performance. We received the top-of-the-line Logitech G502 X Plus mouse for review.

There are three variants of the G502 X series – the standard G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus. The first of these is a wired gaming mouse, with the second being the wireless option. The Logitech G502 X Plus mouse provides two distinctions from the rest of the range – both wireless and LED lighting.

If you already own a relatively solid gaming mouse, you may be curious as to why you’d need, or want, to upgrade. The G502 X series provides enhancements across the board to its predecessors. Here are just a few of those and my thoughts on why it’s one of the best gaming mouses around.

Related: Logitech Launches New G502 X Series in Three Variants

Logitech G502 X Plus Mouse Build and Design

One highlight of the Logitech G500 series is its minimalist design. This has been a notable feature of the range since it initially launched back in 2014. Now, for the G502 X Plus mouse, Logitech has kept the design in keeping with previous models.

While it looks very simple, that’s the point. It gets the job done without too much fussing about. The top of the mouse features the conventional two-button approach, which then includes a few additions. Another conventional approach is the scroll wheel, which has been a staple for the mouse over the past two decades. However, right behind this are two additional buttons. The first of these is the scroll wheel toggle, which allows you to choose between free-flow mode and geared mode. Behind that is the DPI toggle, allowing you to switch the DPI speed of the cursor with a simple click of a button.

There are a further two buttons on the top of the mouse on the left-hand side. By default, these simply change the colours of the LED. Clicking the top button cycles forward and clicking the bottom cycles backwards. This, however, can be customised, as with all other buttons on the Logitech G502 X Plus mouse.

Right beneath those two buttons are, believe it or not, another two buttons. This time, the default settings are for backwards and forwards while browsing the internet or using file explorer. The last of the buttons, however, is quite unique. It is the G-Shift button, which is hot-swappable. It allows you to pop it out and click it back into place using a magnetic clip. What it does, essentially, is expand the distance of the button from narrow to wide. So, if you have smaller hands, you can keep it in the default position where your thumb can easily click away at the toggle. For larger hands, however, you would want to flip the button around and extend the distance to the tip of your thumb to make it much more comfortable to use in-game.

Another slight change-up on the new G502 X range is the inclusion of a Type-C USB charging port. It may seem trivial to many but if you’re in need of charging your mouse and need to search for an older microUSB cable, it’s not always ideal. With most smartphones having switched over to Type-C chargers, it makes it easier to double-up on using the same cables or even the same charger all the same.

Unfortunately, Logitech G502 X Plus mouse isn’t ambidextrous and is best suited for right-handed users. It’s not the worst mouse for left-handers but isn’t ideal for your gaming requirements.

Related: Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed Mouse Review – Flexible

Setup and Configuration

The Logitech G502 X Plus mouse connects to its source by means of a USB dongle. This is fairly standard practice for the Logitech G range, opting to utilise the more efficient Lightspeed 2.4GHz dongle. With so many Bluetooth devices potentially creating interference and affecting your throughput, it’s best suited as a wireless option as the next best thing to the wired variant.

If you’re not pressed for the fully customised option, this is pretty much all you’ll need to continue using the G502 X Plus. Simply plug it in and away you go.

However, if you do want to customise your overall experience, as well as enhance your gaming, it’s suggested that you install the Logitech G Hub software. Here, you’ll be able to set your DPI values and toggle between them on the fly, change every button configuration, as well as add shortcuts, keyboard combinations or macros for ease of use during your gaming session.

More impressively, users can configure two uses for each of the buttons on the mouse. To use this function, you press and hold the G-Shift button. The remaining buttons can then be pressed to activate their second function. This enhances your gaming experience even further. Once you’ve mastered the technique, you’ll be clicking away with ease.

Lastly, on the G Hub use cases, it can also be used to store up to five profiles and save them to the mouse. This means that depending on the game you’re playing, you can switch your configuration accordingly.

Related: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Gaming Mouse Is A Hit With Gamers

Performance and Battery

There are two key standout performance points when it comes to the Logitech G502 X Plus mouse. The first of these is the newly-added Lightforce switches. These switches are found beneath each of the buttons. It’s a combination of both optical and mechanical switches, allowing for the best of both worlds. As a result, your button presses are far more accurate, as well as add some longevity to the buttons themselves.

The second of these is the overall smooth experience when using the mouse. It may not seem like too much technical advancement, but the use of the Hero 25K sensor and the Low-friction PTFE feet, makes for quite the experience. Using a gaming mousepad at my desk feels like gliding a hot knife through butter with its ease of motion.

When it comes to the battery life, it’s also quite impressive. On first use, before I charged the mouse, it ran for about three days before plugging it in. However, when recharging the device, we ran into our scheduled loadshedding after a few minutes and had to disconnect. I had forgotten to continue the charge again thereafter but still eked out an impressive four days.

When I eventually left the mouse to recharge fully, it took less than an hour to complete. Currently, I’m on day six of that charge and counting. It is expected to last between seven and ten days, depending on how frequently you use the mouse and for which purchase. Having been playing many games using the controller in recent weeks, the mouse has been used largely during the work day and therefore has tracked quite a few more hours on it overall.

Mind you, this has all been with the LED lighting on display when in use. When turning the LED lighting off, you should manage a continues 120+ hours of usage, which effectively triples the battery life. What’s great about the G502 X range, however, is that it senses long periods of non-use and powers down the LED lighting in a sort of sleep mode. Further to this, it can also track heavier movement, such as when you’re gaming and turn off the lights for better accuracy in terms of latency.

Having touched on the RGB lighting a few times previously, it’s worth exploring how well it works. The Logitech G502 X Plus mouse has eight lighting points making up the Lightsync technology. This means that it can create quite a few good-looking effects. In fact, you can customise each of these points with individual colours and have them each use their own effect. Although not many people may possibly use the option to add eight different colours at once it is an option nonetheless, which is great.

Unfortunately, the lighting only syncs with other Logitech accessories. Having an ASUS laptop and keyboard, I can only attempt to align the colours and the strobing effects, which works to some extent.

Should You Buy the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse?

In short, the answer would always be yes. There are changes across the board when it comes to the Logitech G502 X range. This means that even if you own the previous G502 series, you’ll find the experience of the new range all that more impressive. Even beyond this, the G502 X Plus offers wireless and lighting options, which adds to the overall appeal. For many, the Lightsync RGB lighting is a standout feature.

The only real negative about the Logitech G502 X Plus mouse is its R3,000+ price tag, which may turn off many casual gamers. However, if you feel that you’ll be spending quite some time using the mouse for all your gaming needs, you won’t be left disappointed with your purchase. It is a truly great gaming mouse.