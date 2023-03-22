Messing around with AI is either going to be a really awesome time or a ridiculously hilarious time, depending on what the technology gives you. Azlan Ibrahim thought they’d test out the latest version of Midjourney by asking the AI to show him live-action movie renditions of the Street Fighter franchise characters. The results are great… for the most part… Minus a couple of extra fingers and some terribly designed hair, most of the results are outstanding.

RELATED: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs Street Fighter: Fans Prepare For the Epic Battle

Well-Designed Characters

Midjourney’s designs of Ryu and M. Bison are the best. There are two designs of Ryu. The first shows him glaring at the camera, poorly-designed, swollen-looking fists raised as he prepares to fight whatever’s behind the camera. He’s wearing what could be a Gi.

The second shows him in a similar pose, glare and all, except now he’d building up power between his branch-like fingers and preparing to shoot it at whoever’s out of sight of the camera.

RELATED: Does Anyone Want A Mortal Kombat vs Street Fighter Game?

M. Bison, in contrast to the brighter backgrounds behind Ryu, is highlighted by red light. He has the air of a ruthless leader of a merciless army. His cap covers his eyes and casts his face in shadows, and his red jacket stands out like an ominous warning against all who would dare to oppose him.

The image showing off his power is less ominous. Instead, he looks like a general who can wield what looks like lightning.

Though he isn’t as hair as his game-counter part, Blanka’s character design is one of the more accurate ones. He’s got a crazy head of orange hair, though it isn’t quite as tall as it should be, and his green skin has blots of orange lightning dancing across it as he prepares for an attack. So while he may not be as brutal looking as the video game version of the character, he’s still quite accurate.

RELATED: The Top 10 Best Street Fighter Characters of All Time, Ranked

In-Accurate Character Designs

What is supposed to be Chun-Li looks like Mortal Kombat’s Kitana, specifically Mortal Kombat 11. Her “armour” has similar cut-outs and shoulder pieces, and blue gauntlets cover her arms. The only thing she’s missing is a fan. Two things about the design remind us we are looking at Chun Li: the gold accents of her outfit and her double-bunned hair, which is mostly out of frame.

While Cammy’s design looks like her character, the AI made a few changes to her outfit, though none of us thinks she’s complaining. Previously we’ve seen her sporting twin braids, a red cap and a green, skin-tight leotard piece that offers very little protection. Her AI rendition has an extra braid and what looks like a military uniform. We all appreciate her new, significantly more practical outfit.

RELATED: Samukarts’ Fan Castings for A New Street Fighter Movie Might Be Perfect

TL;DR A fan of Street Fighter recently posted AI-generated live-action movie versions of beloved characters on Facebook.

Many character designs looked great, with Ryo and M. Bison’s standing out above the rest.

A few looked either like a character from an entirely different franchise or nothing like they were supposed to (though we’re not complaining).

RELATED: Street Fighter Movie Reboot: A New Film Is Definitely Coming

What do you think about the AI’s live-action movie renditions of the Street Fighter characters?