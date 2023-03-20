After the success of The Last of Us and several other game-to-series adaptations in recent years, some fans have been looking at other beloved games and trying to decide what they hope to see next. One such fan recently took to Midjourney to see what some fan-cast actors would look like as beloved game characters, and the A.I. did not disappoint. If this is what a live-action God of War series is going to look like, count me in.

Who is the Main Duo

Since God of War (2018), Kratos and Atreus have become a fan-favourite duo. Atreus brought out some much-needed softness in the god of war, though Kratos only shows it when his son isn’t looking. And Kratos, through his tough exterior and gruff responses, taught Atreus the skills necessary for him to survive in a harsh world.

Anon Intelligence cast David Harbour and Sunny Suljic as the father and son duo; we can’t help but love it. Harbour is seen wearing the fur-lined “armour” we’ve come to expect from Kratos, with its many leather bands running across his torso to hold everything in place. In addition, he’s sporting a beard any Viking would be proud of and Kratos’ iconic tattoo.

Suljic looks fantastic as Atreus. It helps that he plays the character in 2018’s God of War and 2022’s God of War Ragnarok, so we already know he’s more than capable of playing the character. But, of course, in his A.I. rendition as Atreus, he’s wielding the character’s beloved bow.

The Rest of the Cast

Danielle Biscutti looks fantastic as Freya. She’s seen wearing a crown of what would either be woven bark or antlers and a light blue dress in a foggy forest. We can already see her swearing revenge against the Spartan for the murder of her son and relentlessly hunting him in her Valkyrie form.

Alastair Duncan already voices Mimir, so it’s not difficult to imagine him playing the head of the Smartest Man Alive. The A.I. rendition has slightly bigger horns than the game character, and he’s shown to be more than just a head, but we can already see him swinging behind Kratos while answering Atreus’ questions.

We were shown what a less scrawny, more bearded version of Baldur might look like if Conor McGregor played the character. This A.I. rendition is the least like the original character, but those that have seen the mixed martial artist in action know that he has the look, build, and attitude to make a fantastic Baldur.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Thor is brilliant. He’s shown with a bit more armour, a bit less hair than the game character, and wielding an odd-looking version of Mjölnir, but he would definitely make a fantastic Thor.

Finally, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Zeus. There’s no doubt that the Danish actor would make a fantastic Zeus, and the A.I. rendition of him as the character proves this. While his hair isn’t nearly as long, it works for the character. Coster-Waldau, as Zeus, is glaring at something off-camera and backed by a hazy storm. He looks intimidating as the king of the Greek gods and would be a fantastic choice for the character.

What do you think of these live-action God of War series A.I. creations? Do you agree with this fan cast?