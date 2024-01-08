Summary:

Lisa Frankenstein is a comedy/horror/romance film set to be released in 2024.

The film tells the story of a young girl named Lisa who falls in love with a bust of a handsome young man on a gravestone.

After a set of horrific circumstances, the bust is brought back to life and Lisa and the creature embark on a journey to find love and happiness.

Lisa Frankenstein has seen its first official announcement trailer. The comedy/horror/romance is looking to be an exciting addition to the year’s theatrical releases. Still, to any fan of Tim Burton’s classic Edward Scissorhands (1990), Lisa Frankenstein‘s plot, feel, and outcome might feel a little…familiar. Edward, is that you?

2024 is already looking up to be a fabulous year when it comes to the movie circuit. Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike that “crippled Hollywood” is officially over – an ordeal that left 2023 feeling like a dry year for theatrical releases – things are finally starting to look up.

Lisa Frankenstein (2024)

Lisa Frankenstein tells the story of a young, misunderstood girl fascinated by the macabre. Like most young girls coming of age, Lisa has a crush on a boy. The only catch is that the boy she has fallen for happens to be a bust of a handsome young man who tops a gravestone.

IMDb states, “After a set of horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a journey to find love, happiness – and a few missing body parts.”

Hilariously being called a “coming of RAGE” story rather than coming of age, Lisa is on a journey to find out how her weirdness fits into the rest of the world and is doing so with the help of a somewhat mystical young man who just happens to…not be alive.

Written by Diablo Cody, who came to fame with great films like Juno (2007) and Jennifer’s Body (2009), it should come as no surprise that the writing seems witty and well-timed, from the trailer at the very least.

The stellar cast includes names and faces like Bryce Romero as Doug, Cole Sprouse as The Creature, Henry Eikenberry as Michael Trent, Jenna Davis as Lori, Jennifer Pierce Mathus as Lisa’s Mom, Joey Harris as Tamara, Joshua Montes as Vince, Kathryn Newton as Lisa, Liza Soberano as Taffy, Paola Andino as Misty, and Trina LaFargue as Tricia.

Edward Scissorhands All Over Again

If any of what you have read so far (or seen if you have watched the trailer) feels familiar, don’t feel too bad because it seems similar to the plot and feel of Tim Burton’s 1990 classic Edward Scissorhands. Although it doesn’t entirely deal with the idea of a corpse being reanimated, Edward is a man-made construct whose creator didn’t manage to complete it before his passing.

The construct (Edward Scissorhands, played by Johnny Depp) is minded by a suburban family that includes the beautiful but slightly odd Kim (played by Winona Ryder), who has an odd fascination with Edward that isn’t precisely unreciprocated.

Lisa Frankenstein might have a few more body parts than Edward Scissorhands did, but it also has just about the same feel.

Lisa Frankenstein will be released on the 9th of February, 2024, just in time for Valentine’s Day. And as soon as it does, we can tell if this is just another Edward Scissorhands reboot.

