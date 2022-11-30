Over the years, the Lenovo ThinkPad laptop series has been synonymous as a business unit favoured by quite a few organisations. The laptop was known for its fairly robust build and reliability. Rarely has it been known as much of a looker or add much excitement over getting the job done. However, the brand is looking to shake things up with the new Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 laptop.

With a redesign of the chassis, a sprinkle of performance and some nifty new add-ons, Lenovo looks to rebrand the ThinkPad series to offer more than just being all business. Additionally, the range has seen a shift to being dedicated to the AMD chipset. Have these changes changed the perception of the series?

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Build and Design

With the many variants of ThinkPad units in the past, the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 is a clear distinction between the lot. It shows a significant deviation from the standard plastic build.

The first major deviation from the norm comes in the form of its lid. It is covered in a faux-leather finish. It is listed as being vegan leather made from recycled PET (plastic). The leather finish is also textured, which has a nice feel over and above the aesthetics. What’s also a great addition is that it doesn’t pick up fingerprints as easily as other faux leather, or even plastic, finishes. The textured finish extends to the logos, with the ThinkPad branding having an embossed finish and the Lenovo logo having the opposite with a debossed finish.

In addition to the leather aesthetic, the unit has a bronze outer frame. This is also made from recycled materials – in this case, recycled aluminium.

If you’re not a fan of the faux-leather look, there is a more subtle variant with a more conventional plastic lid. There are also two colour variants – Black and Arctic Grey. They do have the same overall design, shape and layout, minus the leather and trim.

While the faux-leather variant has an outer frame, the two metallic options do not. However, all three of the options include the same inverted notch at the top to house the Webcam and some sensors. The back end of this protrusion is a brushed metal finish the “Z13” branding and Webcam specs. It stands out quite nicely across all models.

In addition to its overhauled design, it still remains quite compact and lightweight. It measures a decent 294.4×199.6×13.99mm across the frame, which fits neatly into almost all laptop bags. Its ultra-portability is also benefitted by its 1.25KG weight. It’s not quite the sub-1KG featherweight class but given its build quality and aesthetic, what’s a few 100 grams?

I really loved the look of the new ThinkPad design aesthetic. And with the variants of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13, there are more options for all over the standard matte-black approach of yesteryear. Additionally, most of the laptop is made from recycled materials. This also extends to its packaging, with the box and containers made from sugar cane and bamboo, which is also better for biodegrading.

Ports and Inputs

In terms of the port configuration, there is very little to choose from. If you’re going to be purchasing the ThinkPad Z13, I would suggest getting a Type-C USB hub to go along with it. The unit has only two USB Type-C 4.0 ports – one on either side at the rear.

There are only two additional ports added, both of which appear on the right-hand side. The first of these is the standard 3.5mm audio output. There is a variant for each of the models, which includes a nano-SIM card slot as well. If you’re always on the move and aren’t always able to find a trusted WiFi source, it would definitely come in handy.

In terms of inputs, the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 has an edge-to-edge keyboard layout. Given its small frame, the keys are a bit cramped but still offer all the required keys, minus the full NumPad. That being said, even on the larger units, the NumPad isn’t a popular inclusion on modern laptops. Further to this, its trackpad is a 120mm Haptic ForcePad.

I find it interesting that while the unit is called the ThinkPad, it doesn’t offer the traditional inputs that we expected from the series. It may still have the red TrackPoint nub in the middle of the keyboard, but there isn’t much else that resembles the old build. Although I didn’t always find these particularly useful for those who have come to love the inclusion may be a bit disappointed at the changes.

In terms of the connectivity options, the laptop includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and 4G LTE CAT 16 thanks to its Nano-SIM support.

The Webcam includes a decent configuration, an IR FHD f2.0 lens, and an eShutter for privacy.

Screen and Display

Having opted for a diminutive frame, as with many ThinkPad units before it, the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 has a compact screen. Fitted to the lid is a 13.3” screen. It may be small, but it does come with quite a few bells and whistles.

For starters, it has a very small bezel. As a result, it covers around 92% of the lid (screen-to-body ratio). It still has a good 16:10 aspect ratio, so you won’t be too thrown off by the dimensions. As with the design and SIM tray options, the screen also has two variations to choose from.

The first of these is a WUXGA resolution display measured at 1,920×1,080px. It has a Low Power IPS panel to get the job done. If you’re a designer or high-end user, there is an option of the OLED panel. This option has a WQXGA resolution at 2,560×1,800px. It is the latter option which I received for review.

Both of the options have a rating of 400 nits brightness. This is quite good compared to many other laptop screens. With the OLED panel supporting HDR10, it can reach above 500 nits brightness when configured correctly. As a result, the image quality is great. The colour reproduction is very bold and crisp. Additionally, the lighting effects also work well with deep blacks and brighter areas when HDR is enabled.

Given the tightly configured panel, you will notice a bit of the grid effect if you inspect it up close. But this is only when viewing it on max brightness with a predominantly white image. For the most part, it’s unnoticeable and looks great overall.

Specifications

As mentioned previously, the Lenovo ThinkPad rework has changed its configuration to be AMD-focused. As such, the unit sports an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U CPU. Due to this configuration, it also includes the Radeon Integrated GPU.

Other specifications include 16GB RAM as well as a 500GB PCIe SSD Gen 4 (Micron MTFDKCD512TFK) internal storage.

Running on Windows 11 Pro operating system, it utilises some of its native features, such as Facial Recognition through Windows Hello combined with its IR integration. Further security features include the Synaptics Fingerprint reader. This is built into the keyboard as an additional button, which blends neatly into the design.

Lastly, in terms of its battery, it offers a 51.5wH config, which also supports Rapid Charge for on-the-go capabilities.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Performance and Battery

The AMD configuration is gaining ground with many enthusiasts across the globe. This is especially true when it comes to business usage where the pairing of the AMD chipset and Radeon GPU go hand in hand. For gaming, however, the Intel and NVIDIA duo is still the preferred pairing.

In terms of the benchmark scores, the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 achieved, on average, 6240 Points on PCMark 10 software. This is relatively good in comparison to similarly priced devices. It is a bit down on the ThinkPad Z16 model, as well as a few of ASUS Zenbook series. It beats out many of the other Lenovo series units, as well as plenty of others, leaving it in the top 20% of benchmark scores.

In the real world, these results are duplicated. There is little to no lag on completing tasks, even when doing the load tests with multiple tabs open in Chrome while streaming over WiFi. It’s a very neat unit to get the job done when needed, so you won’t ever be lacking in power. With its integrated Radeon GPU, you can also do some editing and a few games here and there. However, it is nowhere near being a gaming unit so it isn’t recommended if you want to play AAA titles with high graphics using its 2K screen.

Another advantage of using the AMD chipset is its power efficiency. As a result of its configuration and smaller screen size, the expected battery uptime is around 15 to 16 hours. I managed to eke passed this mark on a few occasions under light usage. When using it in power mode, with multiple tabs while also editing some photos, this drops somewhat. However, you’re still left with a moderate time of 13+ hours of usage. I found this very reasonable.

As mentioned previously, the laptop supports Rapid Charge. This means that users can get around 80% of their battery charge in just one hour. We’ve seen this feature added to many smartphones of late and it’s good to see the technology becoming standard on modern laptops as well. This is especially useful just before any loadshedding.

Conclusion

Lenovo has done a lot to shake up the image of its ThinkPad range. It looks the part of a premium laptop with its newly added chassis and gives prospective buyers a few options as well. The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 is a definite switch from the original series but keeps some of the charm of its predecessors while completely removing a few elements that made it unique. For fans of the series, it’s a great new look and added performance but they may be a bit disappointed with some of the changes.

There’s no doubt that the ThinkPad Z13 is a powerful and efficient laptop with a long-lasting battery to keep you powered for hours while on the move. With quite a few configurations, you can choose which setup you’d prefer based on your budget. I’d definitely choose with faux-leather design with the OLED panel to get the most out of the purchase, even at a slightly higher premium.