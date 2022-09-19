Since its first plastic brick was produced in 1949, LEGO has been a significant experience for many children and adults worldwide. What started as a simple building toy expanded into collectable sets, world records and much more. However, what was always central to the LEGO experience was its ability to allow everyone to play. With education a crucial focus area for the brand in recent years, the LEGO Play Well campaign is in full swing around South Africa and the world.

While many other toys may be a trend of the time, LEGO sets have stood the test of time. It taps into the power of play, allowing children to expand their imaginations, and build confidence. This has been a constant theme since the company was started 90 years ago in 1932.

RELATED: LEGO Super Mario – We Review the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course

In a recent LEGO Play Well Study, the brand aimed to understand more clearly what the simple, instinctive act of playing means in 2022. The study was both a view of the evolution of education and how it benefits both children and parents. Key research areas were identified, including the power of play, sustainability, digital safety, and DEI – diversity, equity and inclusion. The survey reached an audience of 55,000 parents and kids in over 30 countries. This included the likes of South Africa.

LEGO Play Well Survey Results

A fundamental discovery found that almost all parents think play helps children develop lifelong skills. This includes learning areas such as creativity, communication, problem-solving, and even confidence. Additionally, ‘play’ also increased the family’s happiness, built stronger family bonds and improving well-being.

Some additional findings from the research report:

92% of South African parents acknowledged that play helped nurture positive qualities of resilience

‘Play’ prepares children for their future by aiding in the development of a wide range of hard and soft skills

94% of parents believed that play assisted with a child’s curiosity and 96% on creativity

97% believed that playing develops their child’s communication, collaboration and problem-solving skills

94% agreed that ‘play’ taught kids to be more confident and focused

Another fundamental discovery in the report was a change in mindset on the importance of play. The study found that contrary to some older suggestions, ‘play’ is an integral tool in the child’s development. Moreover, parents consider it comparable in importance as a learning tool for a child’s learning in school.

At a recent event hosted by The LEGO Group in South Africa, media and parents were introduced to the basic foundations of how LEGO is ideally suited to taking up a key developmental area when it comes to ‘play.’ The guests were joined by LEGO’s country manager, Miroslav Riha, Brent Hutcheson, Director at Care for Education, as well as Yvonne Mokhudung Segabutle, an Educational Psychologist. The event was hosted as a panel discussion, hosted by radio and TV personality, Anele Mdoda.

The Importance of Play

Miroslav Riha had this to say about the initiative that has been expanding across South Africa, as well as globally:

“Playing with your children, whether it’s through physical activity or building something together, also helps build and maintain emotional connections so that they feel comfortable enough to talk to you during difficult times. Using a game or toy as the focus of a discussion allows them to describe what’s troubling them in a space where they feel confident and comfortable. Nurturing this connection through play when children are happy and relaxed will ensure that their parents are the first people they go to when something is weighing on their minds. When children play – whether with construction toys, imaginary play, or even digital gaming – they are learning lessons in a fun way that will equip them for the rest of their lives. The power of play is timeless and universal and cannot be underestimated.”

RELATED: Great Scott! Celebrate New LEGO DeLorean with Brick to the Future Film

The event showcased the importance of ‘play’ for a child’s development, as well as how the entire family can be involved in this. Additionally, with LEGO’s campaign in partnering with schools throughout South Africa, with the 6-block campaign, the brand is joining forces with leading educators and psychologists in empowering the next generation to be more skilled when entering adulthood. These programmes were built on the basis of the 2022 LEGO Play Well Study findings.