After many months in the works, The Great Yellow Brick Company opened its fifth LEGO Certified Store in South Africa. The brand invites you and your family to the opening of the new LEGO store at Mall of Africa.

The new store adds to the list which includes Sandton, Menlyn, Canal Walk and Gateway malls. The Great Yellow Brick Company is the officially licensed operator of the LEGO Certified Stores in the country. This is the first LEGO store opened by the group in the last three years, with the previous being the store in Menlyn Park Shopping Centre.

LEGO Fans Celebrate Certified Store Opening

A group of eagerly awaiting fans witnessed the official opening. Having discussed with those fans, some confirmed to have been waiting in line since as early as 5AM. With a number of new sets launched, prizes to be won and double-point rewards, it was an opportunity not to be missed.

During the course of the weekend, fans can enjoy a tour of the new store and the first 400 could stand a chance to ‘Spin the Wheel’ with their purchase made on the day to win an exclusive prize.

Additionally, there is also a kids area for youngsters 12 years of age and under. This area includes experiences such as the LEGO bowling alley, hopscotch, noughts and crosses, as well as various colouring stations. Kids, too, can win prizes throughout the day.

Further to this, there will be spot prizes for those already in-store, which takes place every 30 minutes.

LEGO fans can experience all the fun this weekend. Simply make your way to the new LEGO Certified Store at Mall of Africa. Visit The Great Yellow Brick online store for more updates, specials and news on everything LEGO South Africa.