One of my earliest memories of receiving toys as a kid was getting my hands on my first LEGO set. Over the next three decades, I’ve seen plenty of LEGO sets, collaborations, educational material and new technologies. In recent years, fans have witnessed successful LEGO-themed movies and plenty of video games. And now, the toy brand is back with its latest, LEGO Bricktales.

LEGO Group partnered with game developers ClockStone for the release of the game, published through Thunderful Publishing. LEGO Bricktales is labelled as a puzzle-adventure game, which is more or less accurate. However, it’s so much more than just that, with quite a lot of exploring and creating, that doesn’t always have to stick to the main script.

At its most basic concept, the LEGO Bricktales game is a brick-building puzzle game. You start off visiting your grandfather – a genius inventor – in his laboratory as he invites you to unveil one of his new technological breakthroughs. Ever the eccentric, he neglects a few odds and ends and things fall out of sync. This is where you pick things up, aiming to restore power to his lab and then setting off on an adventure bestowed on you after your grandfather finally reveals his new invention.

It’s not an overcomplicated story. In fact, it’s fairly linear on the whole. That being said, there are quite a few side quests and fun to be had away from just following the plot in LEGO Bricktales. Those, too, are fairly simple tasks, such as finding hidden chests with bananas or collecting different species of animal.

Speaking of bananas, this is the in-game currency you use to exchange for goods. They’re used in the various shops you encounter in each of the worlds you unlock within LEGO Bricktales. In time, you befriend each of the store owners, who then come back to your world to help you man the newly-opened amusement park.

Did I forget to mention that? While you’re off exploring new worlds and technologies, the main purpose is to bring all that new-found information back with you to restore the amusement park to its former glory. This is done by means of cleaning the area and building a subset of components for each of the rides in LEGO Bricktales.

At its core, the game is all about brick building. As is the case in most games, you start off with a few tutorials on how the brick-building takes place. There are two separate “worlds”, so to speak. The first is the real-LEGO-world. Here you interact with various objects, persons and the likes. However, whenever you need to build, restore or invent new objects to help you on your journey.

When you complete building the required object for a task in LEGO Bricktales, you’ll have to test it using a simulation before it passes the test. This is often done with the help of your assistant robot. The game allows you to go back into the challenge once it’s completed and add to your creation with plenty of new LEGO bricks to help you customise the look and add that LEGO flair. Here you get to build whatever it is that comes to mind, adding onto the main object you’ve built.

Each world you visit in LEGO Bricktales has its own set of challenges and puzzles presented. They’re also not always in the form of building objects to assist you to achieve your goal. You’re given a set of “powers” to use in each stage, so you can explore the world by climbing obstacles using your whip, ala Indiana Jones, or smashing objects with your earth-shaking jumps.

The controls of LEGO Bricktales are intuitive, although not a straight left and right movement pattern. At times, traversing the world may pose some challenges, as the camera angles will change as you reach certain areas on the mini-map. For example, for many of the hidden elements to be found in the game, you’ll need to find your way through hidden passages or edges of the map itself. When this happens, the camera often spins around. This means that you’ll need to adjust your direction on the controllers to keep moving in the direction you wish.

Speaking of controllers, LEGO Bricktales can be played using a controller or the standard keyboard and mouse approach on your PC. For the sake of completeness, I tested the game on both setups. On PC, using the keyboard and mouse is far more intuitive in LEGO Bricktales. While it’s easy to navigate the world and explore the terrain, climb ladders or break down a few trees along the way, the same cannot be said for the actual brick building.

Here, you’ll find it harder to select a brick, move it to where you want, rotate it a few times and then adjust the height to place it exactly where you want it. I tried to get the hang of this for a few minutes and while I was attempting to gain expert levels, I realised that it just wasn’t going to match up to the ease of dragging bricks with your mouse. So, if you’re going to be looking to purchase the game and you do have a PC, I’d opt for that over any of the console variants.

LEGO Bricktales is marked as 12 and up, which is a fair assessment. There are plenty of puzzles scattered throughout each of the worlds you visit and may not easily be enjoyed by a younger audience. Further to this, while the controls and building may be intuitive for grown-ups, I can’t see how quickly a five or six-year-old will be able to do the same. As much as it is essentially about LEGO, the challenges in solving the puzzles won’t be for everyone, unfortunately.

I won’t go as far as to say this is a negative about the game but it would perhaps be able to expand to younger audiences with an introduction of more simplistic areas to build, much like the creative options in sandbox mode.

Another of the aspects that often bugged me about LEGO Bricktales is that there is quite a bit of dialogue. Given that all dialogue is done through the inclusion of speech bubbles, a few words at a time, you’re left having to click through quite a bit of chatter. Some of feels unnecessary or at least a bit too long at times. This is especially true if your main objective is to build LEGO.

LEGO Bricktales is a beautifully-crafted game. It feels great and looks great as well. I found it endearing how easily it is to pick up the controls and almost immediately be able to build structures and objects with ease. While there is quite a bit of dialogue that bogs down your progress, you could easily skip through this with a click of a button if you want.

It is incredibly fun and will keep you busy for a few hours during the main story mode but will leave you coming back to the various worlds to expand upon your previously-completed builds.

The LEGO Bricktales game is available from 12 October 2022. It’ll be available online for PC via Steam and GOG. Further to this, its Steam version is also compatible with macOS and Linux operating systems. Additionally, it’ll also be available on Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch consoles.