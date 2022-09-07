Without any updates, since the playable trailer was created in 2014, which was later removed, fans have been waiting eagerly for any kind of update on the Silent Hill franchise. Rumours mill around the franchise, more out of hope for any kind of update, but recent updates mention that several projects are in development with various third-party studios. Recently a known leaker, Dusk Golem, leaked some screenshots that even include an official product description of a Silent Hill game project named Sakura.

The Leaked Post

The leak was first posted on Imgur and primarily consisted of screenshots. Dusk Golem later updated the leak by adding that there was an entire transcript that could be peeked at, but you can take a look at their post for yourself:

“I said this in the other thread, I’ll say it here. There’s an additional Silent Hill leak that’s not related to SH2R, but to the Sakura teaser that seems like it’s about to get spread. Already saw some in possession of it, and was the thing I was hoping wouldn’t get leaked and kinda confirms what I suspected was leaked. My suggestion if you want to avoid spoilers is not to look too deeply at it, the leak includes an entire story transcript of Sakura that spoils the whole thing (in Japanese, but still). I actually quite like the story of Sakura and would recommend not to spoil it for yourself if interested in playing it. I know for many people there’s the curious[ity] aspect, many currently don’t believe this leak is real, but it is, & I think having the story of that spoiled sucks, & recommend avoiding it if you’re at all interested in playing the free teaser in the future. Currently what’s in the OP at the time of writing is just a minuscule version of stuff, just a small piece, there’s… more to this, but it’s been privately circulating this morning, and if it gets fully out, know it contains full story spoilers for Sakura, which I think sucks is getting out there. You’ll see stuff I shared before, then a bunch of early stuff I didn’t. It doesn’t include newer stuff thankfully, but this if it does fully get out there does include huge spoilers for this, in the text especially (even if in Japanese). I guess to see what those in possession decide to share publicly, but I’ll give that warning as I think many will prefer to experience it.”

Leak Summarised

Dusk Golem’s leaked reveal mentions a playable concept for the Silent Hill: Sakura game that is currently listed for the PS5. According to him, the images in question are from a “no-budget proof of concept thing” by Bloober Team.

The new game looks like it will follow the story of a young girl named Sakura as she makes her way through the sleepy, demented town of Silent Hill.

Fans are hesitant to get too excited after the last playable trailer P.T. which was later removed and never further explored.

Sony is rumoured to have a PlayStation Direct later this month, and it is hoped that they might have some updates for fans there. Konami, the studio that created the Silent Hill franchise, is also hoped that they will be showcasing any new games that they have lined up at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Are you excited about the leaked Silent Hill game (Sakura)?