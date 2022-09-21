A little while back (about 4 weeks ago) DJI introduced the Avata FPV drone and the DJI Osmo Action 3 (a week ago) camera to the world and both were quite well received by the general public. Now their next release, the DJI OM 6 and the DJI OM SE gimbals has leaked.

DJI (Da-Jiang Innovations) is a Chinese-based technology company that is best known for its manufacturing of drones for the use of photography and videography. They have been responsible for the provision of about 70% of the world’s consumer drone market since March 2020. They have also designed and manufactured action cameras, camera stabilizers, camera gimbals, flight control systems, flight platforms, and propulsion systems.

DJI offers the everyday consumer a cheaper tech option and does its best to provide the absolute best quality. The company is now moving forward to introduce the next generation of its smartphone gimbals with the upcoming DJI OM 6 and DJI OM SE.

RELATED: DJI Mini 3 Pro Launched in South Africa with New Capabilities

Features of the New DJI OM 6

Not only is the upcoming device getting a newly updated look compared to its predecessor (the DJI OM 5), but it will also have a new form of control that will make it slightly easier for consumers to use. This is seen in the addition of the rotary dial, which will allow users to more accurately control the zoom and focus features on their devices.

The DJI OM 6 also has features such as a new ActiveTrack 5.0 system that keeps moving subject matter in the frame automatically and 3-axis stabilization, which will keep your device level even if you gave overly shaky hands.

The gimbals weight is 309g and an additional 31g is added by the magnetic clamp that is used to attach your phone to it. The device as a whole is capable of supporting smartphones that weigh up to 290g.

Like its predecessor, the DJI OM 6 has a built-in extension rod, which enables the gimble to double as a selfie stick, and tripod legs. After a full recharge, which takes about 1.5 hours, the battery (1000mAh) is good for 6.5 hours of use, giving you ample time to complete your project or photo shoot.

RELATED: DJI OSMO Mobile 3 Review – Professional Content Creation for Anyone

Features of the DJI OM SE

The device is a cheaper version of the DJI OM 6 with a design that falls closer to the OM 5. It keeps the tripod legs from both devices but loses the extension rod. Like the OM 6, the OM SE can also handle phones that weigh up to 290g.

According to leaked data from WinFuture, the DJI OM SE will feature a larger battery (2600mAh) than the DJI OM 6, giving us 8 hours of run time. This also means that the OM SE will weigh more, about 43g heavier, landing the OM SE at 352g.

RELATED: DJI OSMO Action Review – Finally A Worthy Competitor For GoPro

Pricing

Unlike the DJI OM 5, which was €160 at its launch (and now sits at €130) the DJI OM 6 will cost €180 when it is launched. Fortunately for consumers who are looking to get a cheaper version of the device, the DJI OM SE is reported to be priced at €110, just slightly more expensive than the DJI OM 4 SE.

An official announcement on the new gimbals should be coming soon (if we go based on the time between when the Avata FPV drone and the DJI Osmo Action camera came out, which was about 3 weeks), but as it stands currently there is no exact date.

What are your thoughts on the new DJI OM 6 and DJI OM SE gimbals?