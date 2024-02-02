Summary:

Lance Reddick is an actor loved by everyone in the industry and fans of series such as The Wire, Fringe, Lost and now, Percy Jackson and The Olympians. Disney+ recently aired the final episode of season 1, which features a memorable cameo by Reddick, who appeared as the Olympian god Zeus.

Heartfelt Tribute

The season finale gave a heartfelt sendoff to the actor who passed away unexpectedly last March. In Reddick’s scene with Percy (Walker Scobell), the demi-god faces off against Zeus on Mt Olympus after he returns the thunder god’s lightning bolt. As a kind gesture, the show also featured a title card at the end of the episode, which read, “In loving memory of Lance Reddick.”

His untimely passing deeply saddened longtime fans of the actor, and such kind gestures go a long way in consoling admirers of the star and his family members, who remember Reddick as an impeccable actor who was always the consummate gentleman and professional. Many of Reddick’s former co-stars spoke highly of him. Some, like Wendell Pierce, who appeared with Lance in The Wire, said he was “the epitome of class.” Another co-star, Andre Royo, mentioned Reddick’s dedication to his job by saying Reddick has an ‘impeccable stance on the craft.’

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians scene was Reddick’s final onscreen performance before his death at age 60. Reddick was one of those actors less famous than Keanu Reeves, his co-star in the John Wick films, but who always impacted audiences. His standout role as Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in The Wire will stay in the minds of many viewers of the iconic crime series. Reddick’s performance as the no-nonsense law officer in The Wire defined the actor’s stoic and commanding style, which he used with ever more definition and nuance in other roles such as Homeland Security Agent Phillip Broyles in Fringe or as Charon in John Wick.

Fan Favourite

While he was not a massive star in the media, Reddick had a large and dedicated fan base who loved his acting style and the characters he played. He oozed coolness and perfectly portrayed each character with a charm that connected with audiences. His final role as Zeus was another chapter in his ever-growing list of roles where he made his mark as a great actor, impressing viewers, his co-stars, and the creative teams he was associated with.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians‘ showrunners Jon Steinburg and Dan Shotz had nothing but praise for Reddick, who they felt embodied qualities they were looking for in their version of Zeus. Reddick’s authority and sense of presence made him perfect for the role. Reddick had a regal quality that jumped off the screen and impressed itself upon everyone who saw him appear onscreen. Sadly, we will never see Lance onscreen again, but he left an indelible mark that will live on in his television and film roles and the minds and hearts of his family, friends and co-stars.

What do you think about Lance Reddick’s last performance in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?