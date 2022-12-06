We haven’t had a fantastic live-action adaptation of a well-loved manga to watch in a while. Finally, after enjoying the original manga as an anime series since 1986, a live-action movie trailer for Knights of the Zodiac just debuted. The trailer gave us our first look at the new movie coming out in 2023.

Knights of the Zodiac Live-Action Movie

The Knights of the Zodiac movie tells the story of a journey into a world of ancient gods and myths and a young man’s journey to becoming the legendary Knight of Pegasus.

When his sister is abducted, a headstrong street orphan named Seiyu taps into his hidden powers and is chosen to protect a reincarnated goddess of war who was sent to watch over humanity. He must face his destiny to save Sienna and the world but can only do so by facing his own past and becoming a Knight of the Zodiac.

Cast and Credits

The live-action movie adaptation of Knights of the Zodiac will star Mackenyu as Seiyu, and Madison Iseman will star as Sienna, the incarnation of Athena. They will be joined in front of the camera by Sean Bean, who will portray Seiyu’s mentor and the one who sets him on his incredible journey. But, of course, it wouldn’t be an epic journey without some kind of antagonist, and that comes in the form of Famke Janssen as Guraad. Guraad is the leader of a secret organization aiming to seize the power of the goddess Athena, putting the world’s fate in danger. Part of her organization is David Torok, Diego Tinoco as an assassin, Mark Dacascos as Mylock, and Nick Stahl as Cassius.

Bringing the source material to life is director Tomasz Baginski, a name you might remember if you are a fan of The Witcher. Sitting in the seat of the action director is Andy Cheng, the brilliant creative which brought the action of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Rush Hour 2 to life. Last but not least, it wouldn’t be possible to turn the material into a movie without some brilliant writers. Screenplay credits go to Kiel Murray, Matt Steucken and Josh Campbell from 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Based on a Best-Selling Manga

The Knights of the Zodiac movie is based on the best-selling manga Saint Seiyu, written and illustrated by Masami Kurumada. The original anime told the story of the Greek goddess Athena. The goddess of war has been locked in a centuries-long battle with the other family members. These members of the Olympian pantheon are looking to dominate the planet. Athena is reincarnated in the body of a young woman named Sienna. A young man named Seiyu has to take up arms to become her protector, using his Cosmo powers.

Other Adaptations

The story of Seiyu and Sienna has previously been adapted several times. The most successful is Toei Animation’s anime series Saint Seiyu which was first broadcast in 1986. It was also previously adapted into a movie in 2014, but the most recent series based on the manga was the CG show Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiyu, which aired on Netflix and just concluded this past October.

There are a lot of really great movies out there that are based on Greek mythology, like Clash of the Titans and Percy Jackson. When it is done correctly, it can be a delightful experience. Here’s to hoping that the new live-action movie of Knights of the Zodiac will do the original justice.

