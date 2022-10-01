After War for the Planet of the Apes concluded the brilliant trilogy and brought the story full circle, we’d all assumed that that was the end of it. The story finished perfectly, closing off Caesar’s story and explaining why the Earth was in the state that it was in the original Planet of the Apes. It seems that as of 2019 this was no longer the case as talk about a new Planet of the Apes movie in early development at 20th Century Studios began circling around. Updates have been far and few between, with fans only being told that Wes Ball (director of The Maze Runner series) is heading the project, but there has been recent news that fans are getting excited for. Let’s take a look at Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, shall we?

W hat Is The Film About?

With Caesar out of the picture at the end of War for the Planet of the Apes, there were a lot of questions about who the story was going to be centred around. After the brilliant performance given by Andy Serkis, it’s going to be difficult for anyone to top, but we have recently learned that Owen Teague (known for his roles in It and The Stand) will be taking on the position of “lead ape”.

Steve Asbell (the president of 20th Century Studios) has said:

“Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy. With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024.”

Fans weren’t too sure whether the new film was going to be another reboot or if it was going to continue one from where it was left off, but based on Steve Asbell’s statement everyone is leaning more towards that latter.

Who Else Will Be Involved?

It has been announced that production on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will begin next month. Joining Owen Teague will be Freya Allan (who is most well known for her role as Ciri in The Witcher), and Peter Macon (most well known for his role as Lt. Commander Bortus in The Orville) though who they will be playing is still unknown.

The screenplay is being done by Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa (who both worked on Rise of the Planet of the Apes), Josh Friedman (who worked on War of the Worlds), and Patrick Aison (who worked on Prey).

Producing the film are Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (who produced Mulan in 2020), Joe Hartwick Jr. (who produced The Maze Runner trilogy), and Rick Jaffa. Executive producers will be Jenno Topping and Peter Chernin.

There are a lot of people who will be working on this project to make sure that it reaches the same standards that the 2011 – 2017 trilogy did.

How do you feel about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?