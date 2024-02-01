Summary:

One of the most incredible voice actors in animation, the late Kevin Conroy, who passed away from cancer in 2022, has left fans with a legacy of outstanding performances as Batman in various animated features and video game iterations in the Arkhamverse, most notably in the classic noir-inspired Batman: The Animated Series. For legions of Batman fans, Conroy was the definitive Batman due to his superb voice acting, which captured all the character’s mystery, strength and nuances. There was outrage amongst fans after Conroy’s supposed last outing as the Caped Crusader was ill-received in the new video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Disrespect

Dan Allen Gaming shared a clip of Batman’s death scene in the game. After Batman is turned evil by Brainiac, he is captured by the Suicide Squad, after which Harley Quinn executes him. Fans were in an uproar over the scene. It makes no sense why Quinn would be this ruthless to Batman after sparing her this whole time in the Arkham series. Right before she kills Batman, she gives a hypocritical speech about Batman affecting her mental health. Unbelievable!

Fans of Batman were quite upset about Rocksteady Studios’ decision to kill Batman in such a disrespectful fashion. More than being upset about Batman’s death is how it honoured or dishonoured Kevin Conroy’s last outing as the character. The entire premise for the death left a bitter taste in the mouths of fans who were unhappy. Batman’s demise was so unceremonious. What was more upsetting was the lack of respect shown to Conroy, who, as the most lauded voice of Batman, should have had a more noble death scene or even a totally different exit from the game.

Kevin Conroy Will Return As Batman

The sadness around Conroy’s passing and Batman’s dishonourable death scene left fans bleak and unsatisfied in so many ways, but thankfully, hope always shines through in the most unlikely situations. Fans upset about Kevin Conroy’s last tenure as Batman have been given another chance to reconnect with the actor. The star recorded voice work for the upcoming animated cross-over film, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3.

It would have been too much to bear if Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was Conroy’s last stint as Batman. The actor gave so much to the character, shaping how much the public sees Batman over these last 30 years. There were rumours that Conroy would also appear in the Amazon Prime animation Batman: The Caped Crusader.

Rumours suggested that the voice actor would appear as Batman/Bruce Wayne or Thomas Wayne. Bruce Timm, the co-creator and producer of the series, confirmed on an AnimeSuperhero.com forum that although there was talk between the creative team and Conroy about appearing in the film, the actor, unfortunately, passed away before he could be involved with the project.

So, despite the melancholy and anger over Conroy’s death and his unceremonious exit from the Arkhamverse, fans will have one more chance to pay their respects and savour Kevin’s last performance in a Batman feature. We’re all holding thumbs and have our fingers crossed that he has a substantial role that will be a fitting tribute and sendoff to the legendary actor, who gave the world its best versions of Batman across television, animation and the video game universe.

What do you think about Batman’s death in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League? Was it disrespectful to Conroy?