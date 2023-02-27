One of the most beloved characters of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was little Short Round, brought to life by the former child star Ke Huy Quan. The little character hasn’t appeared in the franchise since. Now that the franchise is wrapping up with the fifth and final instalment of the movie series, with Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, fans want to see a Short Round spin-off series — with Ke Huy Quan reprising the role.

Short Round Spin-off Series

Ke Huy Quan’s child star appearance in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom kicked off his acting career. However, the star has recently stepped back into the limelight with his fantastic appearance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Thanks to his acclaimed performance, he is more popular than ever.

Quan went on the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently. The hosts asked him what he thought about revisiting Short Round in a spin-off series now that Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones is ending. Quan shared that he loved the character of Short Round and would love to revisit it someday.

“I love the character of Short Round. He’s funny and courageous and saves Indy’s ass. If Disney or Lucasfilm ever come to me and say, “We want to do a Short Round spin-off’, I’m there, man! I love that character so much, and it would be incredible to revisit so many years later.”

The hosts asked Quan to weigh in on where he thinks Short Round would be now, nearly four decades later, and he said he has no clue where he could be. Considering he was just a child when he was starring as this character, and the character was so young, it makes sense that he could have gone anywhere. “I have no idea where he is. Your guess is as good as mine. Just because he looks after Indy so much, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was an archaeologist.”

Reunited Behind the Scenes

Although we haven’t seen the two characters united since their appearance, the actors were recently reunited behind the scenes. Both actors promoted their respective movies at the D23 Expo, Ford promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Quan promoting Everything Everywhere All at Once. The two took pictures together and seemed to have picked up right where they left off 38 years ago.

Quan posted a picture of the two hugging and smiling on his Instagram in a special moment and captioned it, “I love you, Indy. Indiana Jones and Short Round Reunited after 38 years.” If we don’t see it in a movie or series, at least we got to see the two reunited somehow.

Indiana Jones Coming To An End

Unfortunately, Short Round doesn’t appear in Indiana and the Dial of Destiny. Still, it is going to be the end of an era. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres in June, and it will definitely be the end. Harrison Ford said the film would mark his official final performance as Indy. Luckily, there have been some rumours that the franchise could expand with potential spin-offs, so the story of Indiana Jones could continue.

