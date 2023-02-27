Kayak VR: Mirage has been on the market since 2022, but people have been sleeping on the immersive title. The virtual reality kayaking game is revolutionary, especially on the PSVR2.

Suppose you are looking for a beautiful VR experience, or you are looking for a way to experience some exercise and go kayaking (but need a way of doing that safely and easily), in that case, Kayak VR: Mirage is the game for you.

Kayak VR: Mirage

Described as a “jaw-dropping and exhilarating journey” where you can either leisurely manoeuvre through beautiful locations on the fully physically accurate kayak or race around checkpoints to “crown yourself the fastest”, Kayak VR: Mirage is something special. The game has a ton of features that make it a perfect experience, depending on what you are going there looking for.

As mentioned, you can use the free roam feature to make your way through beautiful and varied locations, or you can race through them. The free roam mode gives you a more tranquil experience through the levels. However, you can still see all the beautiful sights and really take them in while experiencing the game’s mechanics at your own pace.

On the other hand, there is the time attack mode with a checkpoint course of every level for those who love to race or want a workout through these beautiful environments. You can race asynchronously against other players on the global leaderboards, or challenge your friends by racing against them, trying to see which of you is the most skilled kayaker.

The beautiful locations in Kayak VR: Mirage can be viewed at multiple times of day and in different weather conditions, giving you a fabulous experience. The environment is beautifully designed and uses cutting-edge graphics to push the limits of what VR can show you.

Kayak VR: Mirage also includes a wide variety of marine life and wildlife to bring every environment to life, making it feel like you are kayaking through the wilderness. Along with the stunning visuals, there’s also a fantastic music selection that always fits with the environment and mode you are playing to give you an immersive audio and visual experience.

The physically accurate kayak is created to be fully physics-based so that you get the most authentic experience possible with a virtual experience. The physics-based mechanics make you feel like you are actually on the water.

To tell yourself apart from the rest of the crowd, there is a variety of customisation options that you can make use of to change the look of your kayak, your paddle, and your headwear, as well as a wide range of customisation options that you unlock by travelling and exploring this beautiful virtual world. However, that isn’t where the transformations have to end. If you want to take your immersion to the next level, you can attach your PSVR2 controllers to a stick or a mount and turn them into an actual paddle, but just make sure you do it very securely.

If you are worried about getting a little seasick while in VR, there are some comfort settings in Kayak VR: Mirage that you can tweak to make the experience perfect for you so that you can enjoy the experience without having to earn your sea legs first.

Where to Play The Game

Kayak VR: Mirage is currently available on Steam and on PlayStation Store, but when playing it on a PC, there are a few technical points that you have to take into account. While the game is optimised to run on many different types of PCs, from a fully kitted-out gaming rig to a more budget-friendly one, there are still minimum requirements that you will have to pay attention to when trying to play it.

The game does have support for Fidelity FX as well as DLSS. Still, the latter is compatible with Nvidia RTX cards only, so read through the game requirements before making any decisions.

