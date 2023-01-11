Kano Computing is the company behind the Stem Player, a strangely soft puck-shaped device made of strange fleshy material. The machine lets you manipulate parts of songs in real-time by swiping up and down. The creation of the device was heavily linked with Kanye West, now known as Ye, who has recently had a fallout with many major brands. Now, Kano Computing has created another device (with nothing that has to do with Ye): The Stem Projector.

The Device

The Stem Projector is another small circular device made in the same puck-like shape, also made of fleshy-feeling material, although slightly larger than the Stem Player. The Projector, much like the Player, is controlled through haptic, touch-sensitive controls in a ring as well as six buttons that can be used.

The device comes with many perks, like a 256GB hard drive, which can be extended thanks to the microSD card slot on the machine. In addition, the Stem Projector has a mini-HDMI port, making it usable for gaming consoles. Still, it also supports Wi-Fi and cellular connections like Chromecast and AirPlay, allowing you to stream content straight from your phone.

Unlike some smaller projectors, it has an onboard battery that lasts four to five hours at full brightness while continuously being used, making it possible to watch a fair amount of content on a single charge. In addition, according to Alex Klein, the CEO of Kano Computing, the Stem Projector will come with some preloaded content – although no one knows exactly what that content will be just yet.

Drawbacks

The Stem Projector won’t be the most affordable device out there but compared to some ultra-short throw, it will be. It will come in at $600 and be available for pre-order soon. Unfortunately, the projector won’t be the brightest one out there. The projector will reach 300 lumens or 150 ANSI lumens. As a good comparison, Samsung’s own small projector, the Freestyle, measures in at 240 ANSI lumens, making it much dimmer. The perk the Stem Projector has over the Freestyle is its battery.

Kano Computing

Kano Computing has big plans. Now that they have made their Player and are releasing their Projector, they want to see if they can “unify” everything in a person’s life. From devices to clothing to food. “We see the potential to unify the clothes you wear, the food you eat, the devices you use, and even the spaces in which you live into a single, integrated, designed system.”

Klein says, “Imagine if that unification could expand into the exact size and fit of your clothes, the exact nutritional balance of your food.” Whether they will get this right is yet to be discovered, especially since Kano Computing is a relatively small company compared to many tech moguls worldwide. Nevertheless, the plan is ambitious but something exciting to look to.

There have been ideas of highly advanced systems floating around the sci-fi community for decades. A utopian world where everything is systematic and unified. And usually pretty bland… So let’s see how everything plays out with Kano Computing trying to unify everything.

What do you think of Kano Computing’s new Stem Projector?