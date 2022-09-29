Kang the Conqueror vs Thanos. Kang is the newest talk of the town among many fans of the MCU. As the big bad set up to face the new Avengers, it’s time to see if Kang the Conqueror is worth the hype and there’s no better hypothetical matchup than everyone’s favourite villain, Thanos.

Ever since the season finale of Loki, the MCU executed its most drastic change yet, unlocking Pandora’s Box of powerscaling and allowing characters to mirror their comic book counterparts in live-action. This is why many story arcs don’t feel as grounded in reality anymore. The in-universe explanation is that He Who Remains is no longer trying to maintain a sacred timeline, so pretty much anything goes. That’s why we can have an Avengers-killing Scarlet Witch and a fourth-wall-breaking She-Hulk.

With all restraints out of the way, Kang is not simply going to be the type of villain to use his overwhelming strength to defeat the heroes. Instead, things will be a lot more interesting.

Before we dive into who is stronger in the Kang the Conqueror vs Thanos debate, we should establish their powers first.

RELATED: Thanos Is Still The Best And Most Powerful MCU Villain

Kang’s Powers

As a variant of He Who Remains (at least according to what we know so far), Kang has been established as the worst of the multiversal versions of himself. That’s already a telltale sign that things aren’t looking too good for Thanos. Kang supersedes any of his human limitations thanks to his genius-level intellect, time travelling and most important of all, knowledge. If He Who Remains (the nice version), could create, control and see all according to Miss Minutes, there’s no telling how he would be if there were no moral guidelines controlling his interference.

Thanos’ Powers

Thanos is no slouch, make no mistake. This is the guy that was responsible for many of the events the Avengers faced, closing things off with a cheeky smile at the end of every movie. When he finally came onto the scene, he literally won. With the Infinity Stones in hand, he is pretty much capable of anything he wishes.

The full extent of Thanos’ strength with the stones was not even shown by Thanos himself, but rather Ultron in the episode of What If, “What If… Ultron Won?” where we got to see the full might of the Infinity Stones when used by someone who wasn’t limited to a singular goal. There’s no doubt that Thanos could have wielded the stones in a similar way to Ultron if he wished. That menacing power of the stones in full swing showed them being capable of nigh omnipresence, such that Ultron could detect a being like the Watcher and even go toe-to-toe in combat with him.

RELATED: The One Avenger That Kang The Conqueror Feared

Kang the Conqueror vs Thanos

The main thing that sticks out like a sore thumb in this matchup was shown to us in Disney+ Loki. When Loki finds a bunch of Infinity Stones in a drawer, they are essentially useless and that is theoretically because they were in the quantum realm, or due to the fact that those stones were from universes that have been pruned. If that is the case, Thanos’ only real chance of dealing damage to someone like Kang is down to whether or not his original universe still exists.

Without the overseeing eye of He Who Remains, there’s no telling if Kang already has access to some tech vastly superior to what the stones could do. After all, we’ve seen some items of power that can rival the stones such as the Book of Vishanti in Multiverse of Madness and Eternity in Thor Love and Thunder.

We think Kang takes the win in this matchup because between the both of them, he’s the one more likely to have a way to solve literally anything. If a variant can dictate the timeline of the universe, what harm can a stone-hunting purple man do in the grand scheme of things? In the strong debate between Kang the Conqueror vs Thanos, Kang has the upper hand.