Justin Wiggins’ Instagram profile (@multiverse_celebrities) is dedicated to art posts that “imagines celebrities in an alternate universe starring in iconic roles”. There are over 60 unique and interesting posts imagining actors like Tim Curry as Frodo Baggins to Matt Damon as Dr Strange and Idris Elba as Blade, but here are some of our favourite picks:

Bill Murray as Joker

Bill Murray has always been known for his roles in comedy movies, and even more so for his deadpan humour in Saturday Night Live. Although almost all of his roles are arguably iconic, his most famous roles include his appearance in the cult classic franchise Ghostbusters. The comedy movie Zombieland saw Bill Murray acting as himself during a zombie apocalypse, only to be killed by playing a prank on the main characters, ending with “That’s my bad…I was never a very good practical joker,” which is hilariously ironic considering he would actually make an amazing Joker in the DC comics world.

Tom Cruise as Superman

Tom Cruise is no stranger to roles that put him at the centre of a heroic tale, although never quite as a superhero. Some of the feats that he manages throughout the 6-film franchise that is Mission: Impossible may make you think otherwise though. Justin Wiggins reimagined Cruise as Superman, and his good looks and dark hair help him fight perfectly into the role, although one of his commenters made a hilarious point, “He would need lifter boots.”

Vin Diesel as James Bond

Vin Diesel has the James Bond smoulder down perfectly, as seen from his epic roles as Riddick in the movies by the same name, as well as his epic role as Dom Toretto in the Fast franchise. In a movie franchise that is famous for its action, beautiful ladies and cars, it makes total sense that he would make a great James Bond, a franchise that is famous for its action, beautiful ladies and cars.

Angelina Jolie as Daenerys Targaryen

The beautiful Angelina Jolie has always effortlessly stepped into roles of powerful women in cinema history, as a powerful woman herself. Playing roles from the perfect spy in SALT to the main protagonist of an anti-hero story Maleficent, she has proven that she can excel in any role. One of her more recent roles was that of Thena in Eternals, a beautiful white-haired immortal being in the MCU. It’s possible that this inspired Wiggins to paint her as Daenerys Targaryen, a strong female protagonist in the Game of Thrones series.

Who is Justin Wiggins?

Justin Wiggins is a South African graphic designer and web designer who is a self-proclaimed 3D printing enthusiast and movie fanatic. Starting small at internet cafes, and working his way up in the industry, Wiggins is a true entrepreneur. He has done everything from Microsoft-certified qualifications in networking and programming to marketing and design strategies.

Wiggins owns his own business, GraphicMagic, where he pursues his passion for helping small businesses with graphic and web design, designing logos, business cards, email signatures, letterheads, and banners.

He is also passionate about movies and has even worked on video editing for South African Movies and some International movies that were shot on native soil. Along with that, he has designed websites for movies, film posters, marketing proposals and more. His passion for movies gave life to his Instagram profile @multiverse_celebrities, making great use of his graphic design skills.

We all love a good fan casting moment, and it’s even better when artists have the skill to bring the fan casting to life for others to truly understand their casting choices.

You can find more amazing artwork on Justin Wiggins’ Multiverse Celebrities Instagram page.