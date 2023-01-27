Following the recent allegations against one of the co-creators of the beloved Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, fans wonder how the series will move forward. They are now without the creator, who also stood as the voice actor for both titular characters. While Adult Swim has said that the series will go on and complete its planned ten seasons, the internet has been making many suggestions for who should take over the roles, including Back to the Future actors Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox.

Rick And Morty Moving Forward Without Justin Roiland

After the allegations that Justin Roiland faces, Adult Swim has made it clear that they are no longer associated with him. Unfortunately, this means he will no longer be the voice of Rick or Morty. Despite cutting ties, the company is adamant that the series will continue, even without him. Dan Harmon, the other creator, will now stand as the sole showrunner. The company said, “The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on season seven.”

Since Adult Swim’s announcement, fans have been wondering what will happen to Rick and Morty and have started to make suggestions for who could take Roiland’s place. Some fans have begun putting their best impressions of Rick and Morty forward in the hopes of being chosen for the role. Other fans have joked that Chris Pratt and Tom Holland should be next in line to play the iconic duo.

Screenwriter Brian Lynch suggested on Twitter the Back to the Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox would be the perfect replacements. This original technological duo jumping through time is a favourite fan pick, with many others backing the idea. According to @gvnzng, it would be an excellent choice because Christopher Lloyd has already played Rick in a mini-episode. They also mentioned that there is always the possibility that we get to see things from the perspective of Rick and Morty from a different universe. They made an interesting point that “there are infinite versions of them.”

Adult Swim And Justin Roiland

Justin Roiland is currently facing domestic violence allegations and has been charged with two felonies. He has been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit as of May 2020. Roiland pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2020 and had a protective order filed against him. This means that he cannot harass, threaten, or surveil the individual named within the protective order and has to remain 100 feet away from them at all times.

Due to the seriousness of these allegations, Roiland appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on the 12th of January. Shortly after, Adult Swim made it clear that they would no longer have anything to do with him. It makes sense that Adult Swim would want to protect their reputation in a situation like this and end any contact it might have had with the accused.

Time will tell precisely what Adult Swim has planned for the rest of Rick and Morty in the absence of Justin Roiland. Still, there is plenty of room for changes in a world that is so open to creativity and interpretation.

Who do you think will voice the next Rick and Morty duo?