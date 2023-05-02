Best known for his role as Dean Winchester in the CW series, Supernatural, Jensen Ackles has long expressed his desire to play Batman. And thus far, he has been a favourable voice actor to play the caped hero in many animated series and films for DC. Not only this, but fans have wanted to see him wear the famous caped suit for a long time. Unfortunately, while Ackles may not have received a live-action role just yet, he will be taking up the role of the Dark Knight in an upcoming animated film. This prospect is exciting, with fans wanting to know more about the project. Later this year, Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will bring us a new movie called Justice League: Warworld. While we have already established Jensen Ackles’ role in the animated film, a few other exciting aspects need to be discussed, including the rest of the cast and the film’s plot. Here is everything we know about Jensen Ackles role in Justice League: Warworld.

Who is the Cast for Justice League: Warworld?

Of course, Jensen will be voicing Batman in this upcoming film but has filled this role before in DC’s Legion of Super-Heroes and The Long Halloween. The actor also starred in Under the Red Hood, voicing Jason Todd, who is Batman’s sidekick. Now he will play Batman and Officer Wayne alongside Darren Criss and Stana Katic in this movie. While Criss will be playing the Man of Steel, Superman (and Agent Kent), Katic will lend her talents to the role of Wonder Woman. But do not worry; there will be way more heroes appearing in the Justice League: Warworld.

We will be seeing (or rather, hearing) the likes of Ike Amadi, who will play J’onn J’onzz’s Martian Manhunter. While Jonah Hex will be played by Troy Baker, John DiMaggio will take up the role of Lobo. In addition, Matt Bomer will play Old Man, Brett Dalton will play Bat Lash, and Roger C. Cross will play Machiste. Other cast members will include the following:

Trevor Devall – Drifter

Robin Atkin Downes – Mongul

Rachel Kimsey – Mariah Romanova

Damian O’Hare – Deimos

Teddy Sears – Warlord

David Lodge – Sheriff

Frank Grillo – Agent Faraday

The team behind Justice League: Warworld includes Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan as executive producers. Supernatural writer Jeremy Adams has worked on the movie’s script alongside Josie Campbell and Ernie Altbacker, which will see the director of Legion of Super-Heroes, Jeff Wamester, direct this movie. Finally, Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau as producers for the film.

What will the Plot of Justice League: Warworld Be About?

The upcoming movie will follow a similar storyline to that of the Warworld Saga in DC Comics. As such, the Justice League is taken to another world where they must unite to lead an entire planet to freedom. The movie’s official synopsis explains that the superpowered individuals will face a cycle of gladiator battles. These fights will be brutal and unending, forcing Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside many other Justice League members, to devise a plan to stop the vicious cycle of violence.

