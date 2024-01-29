Summary:

It was announced last week that the Jurassic franchise would be expanding again, and dino lovers worldwide were thrilled to hear it. Pre-production on a new Jurassic Park movie has already begun, and it is said to bring with it a ‘new Jurassic era’. Jurassic Park is one of the longest-running series in cinema, with the first instalment turning 30 years old just last year (if you didn’t feel old before, you should be feeling it now). The franchise has been wildly successful, with the latest film, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), grossing over $1 billion. Star of the previous trilogy, Bryce Dallas Howard, gave her take on the new film and said that she would love to appear, but the actress has moved on from the franchise for now.

Fans have loved these films for over three decades, and it’s no mystery why. The films have always combined spectacular visuals with great storytelling, likeable characters and an abundance of thrilling viewing, which leaves you on the edge of your seat. The last trilogy, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion, saw Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard gracing the big screen with ever enthralling adventure, thrills, screams, and ‘let’s run for our lives’ moments. Screenwriter David Koepp confirmed the exciting news. Fellow Jurassic veterans producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Cowley, who worked on the Jurassic World trilogy, and Steven Spielberg, who directed the first two films, will return as producers for the as-yet-untitled new film.

It has yet to be confirmed whether any cast members from previous films are returning. Still, while promoting their film Argylle (2024) in an interview with EXTRA, Bryce Dallas Howard and Breaking Bad (2008 — 2013) star Bryan Cranston had this to say when asked about whether she’d join the cast in the new Jurassic World movie sequel.

“To be totally honest, what I hope for is…that they continue on with the story and the concept that Michael Crichton [author of Jurassic Park and The Lost World] has created, and invite new cast members and new storytellers to be a part of it, because it’s a big sci-fi idea, and that doesn’t need to just be seen through the eyes of specific characters. I mean, of course, I would love to.”

Howard went on to say that she absolutely would go back if asked but also wants to see the franchise expand and welcome a new generation of actors to be part of the Jurassic story. Cranston replied, “Or maybe even someone of an older generation,” jokingly referring to himself. In the interview, Cranston says he would love to be a part of Jurassic World because, like many, he loves the series. Jokes aside, Cranston would be a stellar addition to Crichton’s world of dino meets modern man. Howard continued by saying she didn’t want to be greedy as she was part of the second trilogy and had the honour of acting alongside original film actors like Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum.

The multi-talented Howard may have been trying to play nice with these comments because she has also had her sights set on directing for some time now. She made her feature-film-directing debut with the documentary Dads in 2019, and more recent directorial success on popular Disney + shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. She did such great work that fans petitioned Disney for her to direct a Star Wars film.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Howard was asked how she felt about possibly directing a Star Wars film, to which she replied, “Oh, my goodness. Well, you know, I absolutely love directing. And I hope to be able to direct many, many features in my future. That would be absolutely wonderful. And I have to say, just getting to work in the Star Wars universe, especially being led by [executive producers] Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

When asked by io9 what it would take to get her to direct a Star Wars movie, Howard replied, “I think it would take someone asking me.” There hasn’t been any talk of this happening or even clear plans on what her next directorial project will be, but with the success she’s had in the director’s chair; we can assume that she wants to take on more of these types of projects and can afford to be a bit pickier when it comes to acting projects.

Howard seems to be positioning herself as a leading lady in the director’s chair, and taking on too many acting roles might sabotage her filmmaking career. The actress can’t afford to be tied up acting too much. Directing a Star Wars film would require a free schedule for at least two years. Her appearance in a new Jurassic Park movie would have been great for fans but would mean being tied down for too long and unable to work on films and series as a director. Disney may come knocking and offer her the chance to direct Star Wars sooner rather than later.

Are you disappointed that Bryce Dallas Howard won’t appear in a new Jurassic Park movie, or would you prefer she direct a Star Wars film?