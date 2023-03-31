Anyone who loves action thriller movies will know who Machete is. But if you didn’t watch the 2010 movie or the 2013 sequel, he is an unstoppable man who will take down almost anyone in the name of revenge. The boogeyman of Mexico, if you would. Sound like someone familiar? It sounds like everyone’s favourite, dog-loving Baba Yaga, John Wick. So what would happen if worlds collided and they became the same person? Introducing Juan Wick.

RELATED: John Weed: Fans Want John Wick Parody Starring Snoop Dogg

Juan Wick

Midjourney is a fabulous tool, isn’t it? It can answer many questions, imagine many crossovers, and bring them all to life for us to see. So what happens when you take two incredibly similar concepts, Machete and John Wick and ask Midjourney to put them together? Magic happens.

Danny Trejo fits almost too perfectly into this role, the Mexican version of John Wick, Juan Wick. The premise of each movie is already very similar, so one could imagine he could slip into the role as quickly as we slip into our favourite pair of shoes. In each case, an incredibly skilled assassin/gun for hire is pushed to the brink and goes after revenge. Midjourney made Trejo look like an older version of John Wick, so the premise would stay the same.

That being said, everyone loves Keanu Reeves in the leading role of John Wick, so we might have another situation like “Henry Cavill being replaced on The Witcher“, and we wouldn’t want to cause one of those, now would we.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Discusses Working with John Wick Writer on Die Hart

Machete

The original action-crime-thriller movie came out in 2010 and took the world by storm, much like John Wick did when it first debuted in 2014. Danny Trejo stars as the lead, an ex-Federale hired to assassinate a Texas Senator. The man who hires him sets him up and betrays him. This doesn’t sit well with Machete, who goes on a brutal revenge rampage to find his former boss. Although John Wick’s rampage is based on his doggie and a stolen car, you can’t deny that the situation is the same when you break it down to its base building blocks.

Machete Kills was the sequel to the first movie, which came out just a year before the first John Wick did, to mediocre success. In this one, Machete fights against hordes of armed men through Mexico to stop a weapons dealer from launching a weapon of mass destruction into space. This might have been the downfall of the movie because the murderous rampage was no longer personal. However, this is where John Wick avoided the same mistake and kept the fight personal.

RELATED: Exciting Streets of Rage Movie is Coming From the Creator of John Wick

John Wick Chapter 4

If you are dying to see more of John Wick like I am, Chapter 4 is already out and waiting for you to enjoy. It considers the story of John Wick continues as he goes to the heart of the problem to try and sort out the bounty issue on his head. He may run into Juan Wick if he ever makes a stop in Mexico.

TL;DR We used Midjourney to see what Machete would look like as John Wick, and it was so perfect that we wished it was real.

With the premise of the action thrillers being so close, Juan Wick could have happened.

John Wick Chapter 4 is already in the cinema, but unfortunately, Juan Wick won’t be there.

What do you think of Juan Wick?