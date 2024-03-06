Summary:

**Dune: Part Two** has been highly anticipated and is receiving positive reviews, with a captivating storyline and impressive visuals.

The movie features a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin, along with new additions like Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken.

**Josh Brolin** played a significant role in promoting the film through a humorous and engaging Instagram post, generating excitement among fans.

Dune: Part 2 has been the talk of the movie world since the first movie left us on a cliffhanger in 2021. Now that the movie is finally here, the wait was worth it. Warner Bros. only had to do a little to promote a movie everyone was excited to see. However, that didn’t stop Josh Brolin from promoting Dune: Part Two in a way that Warner Bros. could never hope to beat.

Dune: Part Two

After the devastation that the Atreides family faced in Dune (2021), we see the next chapter in Paul’s story as he and his mother fight to keep their legacy alive. Paul looks for revenge against those who led to the fall of his House and the death of his father.

The adventure that follows this pursuit is filled with action, with new characters joining the table, causing destruction and reuniting along the way, and an epic drama with many ups and downs. Described as breathtaking and immersive, Dune: Part Two is a fantastic experience that takes you into this magnificent science fiction world.

Dune: Part Two sees Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Furguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya reprising their fantastic roles, joined now by stars like Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux to take us into our next chapter within the epic science fiction universe of Dune.

RELATED: Dune: Part Two Review – Denis Villeneuve Completes Sci-Fi Cinema

Josh Brolin’s Announcement

While Warner Bros. certainly did its best to promote Dune: Part Two, nothing they could have said would have promoted the film like Josh Brolin did. In an Instagram post with an epic accompanying video, two weeks before the movie’s release, he had some epic and choice words to say.

Not only did he explain just enough of the movie to get fans excited about its impending release, but he also explained the characters based on some of their other historically magnificent roles. The result is absolutely hilarious, and quoting it indirectly would be a crime:

“Robot Lady and Wonka fall in love. Then Elvis tries to f*ck it all up while his bad dad floats in a pool of pond scum. The WWE dude from Guardians gets super pissed while Midsomer Hottie puts eyes on Wonka Obi-Wan just after his Mom gets caught taking LSD in a sandy bathroom. Chigurh still doesn’t like the guy from The Goonies.”

This hilarious post was followed by a call to action for fans to return to the cinema and support this fantastic film. His on-the-nose promotion worked!

RELATED: A Dune 3 Movie “Would Be The Dream” – Denis Villeneuve

Dune: Part Two was released on March 1st and has already had over $189 million in box office revenue, and in less than two weeks it has already basically covered its $190 million budget. It has no plans of stopping the epic snowball that it’s currently on. I don’t know about you, but Josh Brolin’s post was personally responsible for about half of the folks attending.

What do you think of Josh Brolin’s promotion of Dune: Part Two?