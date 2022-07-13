Actor Joseph Quinn became incredibly emotional after a fan expressed how much she loved his character, Eddie Munson, in Stranger Things season four.

Joseph Quinn is thought to be one of this year’s biggest breakout stars, and his character was much the same as a breakout character in the series. Joseph Quinn portrayed a non-conformist metalhead, Eddie Munson, complete with a rock star mullet, killer electric guitar skills and a brash attitude. With his sweet, helpful character and attitude, fans very quickly fell in love with his character.

A Touching Moment Between Quinn and Fan

At an appearance at Showmasters Comic-Con in the UK, Quinn was shown just how much he meant to fans. The actor was visibly moved when a fan took the stand and admitted that she had ‘travelled far’ for the opportunity to see him because his character resonated with her and so many others. The fan had met Quinn a day prior, and she had wanted to thank him for being so ‘nice’ to her, and during her speech was also visibly moved to tears.

The video of this moving interaction has received more than 430,00 views on Twitter, garnering responses from fans:

“I hope he now knows how much he means to this fandom.”

“THIS MAN IS TOO WHOLESOME.”

“I have met so many guests at cons and there’s just something different about this guy, very deserving of all the love and support he’s been receiving.”

“THE MAN IS AS PRECIOUS AS I’D HOPED.”

Joseph Quinn deserves the world. pic.twitter.com/Byqs8wVwZT — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) July 11, 2022

Is Quinn Returning for Season Five?

Joseph Quinn recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about being ‘gutted’ upon learning his character wouldn’t make it through the season finale of season four, despite it being in a heroic battle sequence.

“I didn’t know for certain. I wasn’t optioned for another season, so I had a suspicion that they had something planned. I was a little gutted ‘cause I thought that if I worked hard enough they might bring me back for another season, but that didn’t work.”

The Duffer Brothers explained on a podcast regarding the show: “We sort of saw Eddie as a bit of a doomed character.” Matt went on to explain: “Even imagining the flip side of that where he does survive that final battle, there’s not a great life waiting for Eddie in the right side up either, so he was really designed from the get-go as a doomed character – unlike someone like Bob [Sean Astin’s Character who appeared in season two], who was like a shock to really up the stakes.”

Other brother, Ross, continued: “He [Eddie] was always going to be a tragic character. There was no other arc for him. He would have wound up in jail – this fantasy that he would have been in Milwaukee graduating sadly was never the outcome for him.”

Despite these comments from the creators, nothing will stop fans from hoping for and theorising the return of the beloved character Eddie Munson. Some theories include that Eddie was a secretly experiment iteration 010 — meaning he might have powers to return or that like Max he could be revived. While Duffer Brothers have denied his return to Stranger Things, fans continue to hope.

