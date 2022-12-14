Every good movie has a ton of rumours surrounding it. The latest addition to the Indiana Jones franchise is no exception. Quite a few stories are flying around, specifically about the proposed ending of the fifth movie. The movie is done with filming and has an established title: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Now, composer John Williams has hinted towards Indiana Jones 5 filming a new ending.

Rumours of a New Ending

There is a particular rumour that Harrison Ford will be replaced at the end of the movie by Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking over the role of Indiana Jones. It was supposed that Lucasfilm’s president requested that Phoebe Waller-Bridge replace Indiana Jones as a way to continue the Indiana Jones name. These rumours were only reinforced when composer John Williams appeared in Italy on YouTube to talk about his score for the movie. During the showing, he mentioned something interesting.

“So we have just about completed the film. We have another ending to shoot and record, maybe in a couple of weeks.”

Although this is all the detail he shared, it confirms that Indiana Jones 5 hasn’t been finished and that the ending isn’t set in stone.

Bad Test Screening and Bad Ending

There were also rumours that the test screenings for Indiana Jones 5 were much worse than they were initially thought to be. The ending was apparently one in which a young Harrison Ford gets killed off in the past, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena picks up both the whip and Harrison ford’s hat, becoming the new Indiana Jones.

Helena becoming Indiana Jones in the past would erase the events of most of the movies, making it so that she was always Indiana Jones.

Debunking the Rumours

Director James Mangold shot down the rumours about the time travelling replacements in Indiana Jones 5. He went on to Twitter to say, “One more time. No one is ‘taking over or replacing Indy or donning his hat, nor is he being ‘erased’ through some contrivance. And he never was, not in any cut or script – but trolls will troll – that’s how they get their clicks.”

He also discussed how frustrating it was that people were spreading baseless rumours. In short, he explained that just because a troll can find a nugget of truth out of a whole heap of guesses, but what frustrates him is that people are trying to make money out of spreading rumours about the film that none of them know is even correct. He went on to ask that everyone let go of the rumours and focus on what they actually know to be true.

So, for now, the rumour has no foot to stand on. Still, it doesn’t mean that that wasn’t the original plan for Indiana Jones 5 that tanked when it was shown in the test screening and is now going to be replaced with a new ending that has yet to be filmed and recorded, especially if John Williams’ words are anything to go off of.

