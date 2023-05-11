Fans saw the legendary hitman and assassin John Wick take his last breath in the final few minutes of John Wick: Chapter 4. It was an epic conclusion to his bloody journey, and one fan won’t soon forget. However, there is a theory floating around that John Wick will return for one last epic showdown in John Wick 5, this time in Hell.

John Wick’s Last Battle

In the first film, Viggo Tarasov told John he’d see him in hell, and r/HuntingTheWumpus took that to heart. They wrote, “Wick dies at the end of John Wick 4, but we know that he is a man of pure will, and not even death will stop him.”

They believe that we will watch John as he lands in hell and faces off against everyone he had defeated in the previous movies until finally, he reaches Viggo, the man whose arrogant son started it all. “It makes perfect sense given the surrealism of the John Wick universe and the religious iconography of Wick’s tattoos. And it will give us a chance to see all of the characters again before tying up the series.”

r/HuntingTheWumpus finished by saying that once John had finally reconquered all his enemies, he would be reunited with his pup and wife, who would save him from Hell, letting the tired assassin finally know peace.

Fan Response

While many in the comments didn’t think it would ever happen, they agreed it would be a great watch.

r/hoffer90099 said, “You describe a sort of purgatory that John goes through. Confront all the harm you did in life, so to speak. I mean if people are looking for closure, this would certainly put a bow on things. I’d watch it.”

r/BattlefieldKnight00 commented, “Considering the already heavy influence from Dante’s Divine Comedy, I think this would actually make sense and be sick. This could be Divine Comedy 2.0. Or at least Inferno 2.0. He goes down into Hell and each ring or circle of Hell he battles old baddies and assassins from previous movies.”

Other fans saw the word “hell”, and it immediately sparked thoughts of a Keanu Reeves role they’ve been waiting for him to reprise for years: Constantine. r/patricktranq joked:

“Constantine 2. Wicked Days

We find Constantine on [a] path to hell to fulfil a quest to save an innocent soul, only to be met with an avenging spirit preventing him [from finishing] the quest. The spirits name: The Baba Yaya.”

r/DarthZoon_420 added that Keanu Reeves should play both characters.

While it is unlikely that this will happen, it’s fun to imagine John Wick facing off against all his old enemies again or interacting with Constantine.

Fans can look forward to Reeves reprising his iconic role in Ballerina, which is set between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 and will be released in June next year.

What do you think of watching John Wick combatting his way through hell in John Wick 5?