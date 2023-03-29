John Wick: Chapter 4 has been in cinemas for a couple of days now, and fans of the film series have loved everything from the action to the cinematography. Of course, after watching the film and hearing about the upcoming spinoff, many fans began discussing the future of the John Wick franchise. One idea floating around was a John Wick parody movie featuring Snoop Dogg called John Weed, and fans immediately when nuts over it when they saw the A.I.-generated image from Midjourney.

Midjourney’s John Weed

The image shows Snoop Dogg dressed in a suit, an outfit synonymous with John Wick, seated in a bar. Next to him is the dog, which will more than likely be the thing that sets the plot in motion. Snoop Dog is even sporting hair set in a similar style and length to what we’ve seen Keanu Reeves wear in previous John Wick films.

Fan Response

Fans had way too much fun imagining how the parody film would turn out. People latched onto the “weed” part of the parody character’s name and started creating plot ideas of their own or quoting characters but changing the quotes to make sure they matched the theme of the film:

“When Helen died, I lost everything. Until [a] courier with a bag full of marijuana arrived on my doorstep. A final gift from my wife he said. In that moment, I received some semblance of hope… an opportunity to get high. And your son… took that from me. Stole that from me. Smoke that from me! People keep asking if I’m back and I haven’t really had an answer. But now, yeah, I’m thinking I’m back. So you can either hand over your son or you can die screaming alongside him!”

A few joked that John Weed would go after people, not because they’d killed his dog, but because “they stole his ounce.” Others joked it was because “they killed his weed dealer and smoked his last blunt….”

Some even wrote their own synopsis for the film, calling it a “blunt splitting action packed” movie that was a “family hit for all, even Nana said she got a contact.”. They further went on to say that the stunt scenes were incredible, and John Weed’s energy had viewers stuck in their chairs. They might not know how the film ended, but it was good.

How Entertaining Could a John Weed film be?

It would be very entertaining based on past performances from Snoop Dogg and fans’ response to the idea of a John Wick parody. John Weed would need to follow the same basic premise of the first film, with an added Snoop Dogg twist.

We could watch John Weed struggling with the loss of his wife. He would probably receive a puppy and a bag of weed as a gift from his deceased wife. But unfortunately, it gets stolen before he can fully appreciate it, and he and his dog go off on a murder spree to get the weed back and kill the men who had taken it in the first place.

TL;DR John Wick: Chapter 4 was recently released, and fans are already discussing future films.

Someone suggested a parody film featuring Snoop Dogg (John Weed), and fans went nuts, quoting the movies and coming up with their own synopsis.

A John Weed film would be an entertaining watch.

What do you think of a John Wick parody featuring Snoop Dogg?