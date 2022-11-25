It’s always interesting to think about what might have been if things had worked out slightly differently. Joe Jonas recently had an interview where he discussed some of the past auditions he has been to. The most surprising revelation is that Joe Jonas, one of the lead singers of The Jonas Brothers, was nearly cast as The Amazing Spider-Man.

Joe Jonas Was In The Running For The Amazing Spider-Man

During an interview with Variety, Joe Jonas was quizzed on some of his roles in the past, and he revealed that he almost had the opportunity to be Spider-Man, but lost the part to Andrew Garfield.

Jonas was a great sport about losing the role, admitting that Garfield was the better choice and recounting that there have been a few roles he has lost in the past. However, in all cases, he says it’s easier to get over it when you realise that the other person was a brilliant choice.

He discussed feeling excited about being up for the Spider-Man role and the devastation of losing the position despite having callbacks and knowing the director. Still, he admitted that he preferred that his music career hadn’t given him a one-up. “It should never be a shoo-in for anyone.”

His Acting Career

Joe Jonas is famously known for being a part of the Jonas Brothers music group and breaking out on his own as a solo star, but he started his career as an actor and musician for the Disney channel. There, he starred in their musical Camp Rock trilogy. He also starred in the US sitcom Hot In Cleveland, and his most recent role is in a biographical war film, Devotion.

Devotion saw Jonas starring alongside Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in an epic tale of two courageous soldiers amid the Korean War. After getting the audition, he read the book and the script and met the director. All he could think about during that process was how he had never heard about this magnificent story while studying history in school. “We don’t focus on it enough.”

Whether or not Joe Jonas would make a great Spider-Man is up for debate. I mean, it’s probably not the hardest thing to imagine him in the role of an awkward teenager in love with his high school crush.

Would He Act Alongside His Wife?

Jonas is famously married to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Marriages between actors rarely see the two acting alongside each other, but Variety asked if the two would ever want to star in a film together. “Oh, interesting. Who knows? I think it comes down to the right role or project. I think it would be fun.”

While they may never see a project acting together, the two have ideas about creating projects together. “We like the idea of building a project together down the road. We have a lot of ideas, and we bounce ideas off of each other we have some things that we thought could be interesting to collaborate on. Maybe just put on our producer had and put it out there.”

We may get a project out of the couple in the future. Maybe Joe Jonas as Peter Parker / Spider-Man and Sophie Turner as Gwen Stacey? Until then, we can watch their excellent acting in their projects and hope for more.

