Following a recent New Year’s holiday incident, Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner ended up in the hospital in critical condition. Fans were confused about what occurred, but it was revealed that the star was in a snowplough accident. He recently shared an update on Instagram in which he posted a photo of himself alive and well, and thanked fans and cast members alike for their support. The post garnered over 4 million likes.

At the ripe age of 51 years old, Jeremy Renner has a good track record in acting and his career as a star. His most prominent role, though, is probably Marvel’s Hawkeye. He has consecutively played the comic book character for the last few years, with the character finally receiving its spin-off series. Hawkeye was released in 2021 and followed the story of Clint and Kate Bishop. Hawkeye was the counterpart to Scarlett Johansen’s Black Widow, with the MCU films establishing their close bond. Hawkeye has always been a beloved character within the MCU, even though he is not the most powerful Avenger. His presence has brought something extra to the films, and Jeremy Renner has done a fantastic job of bringing the character to life. So naturally, when fans heard of the star’s accident, they flocked to social media outlets to find out if he was okay.

What Happened To The Star?

Following a conference held by the Sheriff’s Office of Washoe County in Nevada this Tuesday, what happened at the scene was revealed. The incident was described as a ‘tragic accident’, and any suspicion of foul play was dismissed. Furthermore, it was established that Renner was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs and that the occurrence was just that: an accident.

And ironically, the star was revealed to have gotten into this predicament in an attempt to rescue a family member’s vehicle that was stuck in the snow near his home. He attempted this by using his Sno-Cat to free them and was successfully able to do so. However, after doing so, he exited his snow plough, which began to roll. He quickly tried to stop the vehicle from doing so and ultimately got run over by it. Thus, he ended up in the hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Is Jeremy Renner, Okay?

Yes, the star is doing well. He shared an Instagram post a few hours ago revealing his condition. Jeremy Renner attached a photo of himself in a hospital bed wherein fans could see that he seemed more or less okay even though he was bruised and swollen. He thanked fans for all their kind words and support and even saw words of encouragement from the Russo brothers, who wished he would see a speedy recovery. This was an endearing display between the cast members and a blessing, as Marvel has already seen one loss with Chadwick Boseman. The star remains in critical condition but is stable for the time being, much to the relief of fans.