While fans have slowly come to like Pedro Pascal’s Joel after seeing him in action in the latest The Last of Us trailer, there were a couple of other actors hoping to get the role, including Supernatural star Jensen Ackles — who fought particularly hard for the part.

For those who have been living under a rock, The Last of Us is set during the zombie apocalypse and follows the story of Ellie, a young girl immune to the virus, and Joel, the man responsible for safely getting her across the country.

A show based on the popular video game has been in production since June of 2021, with Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal taking on the roles of Ellie and Joel, respectively.

Would Ackles Have Been A Good Pick for Joel?

Jensen Ackles became famous for playing the gruff emotionless character with a penchant for violence, and fans were concerned that his version of The Last of Us‘ Joel would be too similar.

That’s not to say Ackles can’t do emotional moments when he needs to. Some of Supernatural‘s most emotional and heart-wrenching scenes have been between Ackles’ character and his on-screen brother. Fans were so affected by these scenes that several lists have been made ranking the moments. It’s not that the character he plays can’t do emotion; it’s just that nine times out of ten, they’d rather jump into hell than confront their feelings.

Joel is, first and foremost, a survivor of the zombie apocalypse who does his best not to get attached to people because he’s felt loss first-hand. However, his bond with Ellie and the parental role he takes on is also a massive part of his character, and Pascal has been showing off his parental skills since The Mandolorian was first released.

Ackles’ Plans Moving Forward

Despite not having received the role as The Last of Us‘ Joel, Jensen Ackles still has plenty of content coming up, and fans are excited to see it. At a recent Supernatural convention, after he’d finished talking about his push to play Joel, Ackles mentioned that he has a video game project coming up, and fans are intrigued.

He said, “I am about to head up to LA to shoot a whole day for a new game that’s coming out as a character… I can’t say what it is just yet, but you’ll find out soon enough.” While he might not be playing the character he wanted to, it looks like Ackles still has an opportunity to voice a game character.

The Winchesters was released recently, so plenty of Jensen Ackles content is going around.

While some are sad that we’ll never see Jensen Ackles’ version of Joel, fans are more excited than ever to see Ramsey and Pascal take on their respective roles in The Last of Us, especially with the trailers that have been dropping recently. The show looks like it will be just as stressful and emotionally draining as the game, so we recommend that audiences get their tissues ready.

The Last of Us is set to drop on 15 January 2023.

