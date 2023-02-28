Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza have never shared the screen before, but their sardonic wit makes them the perfect buddy-cop pairing!

After doing so well in so many different roles, most notably the titular character in Wednesday, Jenna Ortega has taken the world by storm. She’s proven how diverse she can be, whether staring deep into your soul and delivering sharp lines or screaming when discovering a secret she wasn’t meant to.

Recently she and Aubrey Plaza got together on stage to present the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series. From the moment they started staring at the audience with their iconic deadpan expressions, viewers knew that this was a combination they needed to see working together on the big screen.

Presenting the SAG Award

Ortega and Plaza’s best-known characters are Wednesday Addams and April Ludgate (Parks and Recreation), respectively. Both are monotone characters with an incredibly morbid sense of humour that no one knows whether to take seriously or not and thus leaves them extremely uncomfortable.

Inspired by their beloved characters, the two women stared at the audience for a while. Then, before presenting the award, they began to poke fun at the apparent similarities between each other and the characters they played.

Plaza commented in a monotone voice, “I don’t know why they paired us up together.”

“Yeah,” Ortega agreed, her voice equally as monotone as she waited for the audience to quiet down. “I know, we have nothing in common.”

“We should find the people who did this.”

“And curse their families and watch as,” Ortega began before Plaza joined her to say, “misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”

While maintaining the monotone voice, Plaza ended the exchange with an, “Okay, I see it now,” before Ortega began reading off the nominees for the award.

The moment was hilarious and clearly enjoyed by everyone attending the SAG Awards.

Fans’ Response to the Exchange and Hopes for a Buddy Movie

Since watching them bounce off each other on stage, many fans have come to a similar conclusion and started calling for the two to work together on a scripted project. Many took to Twitter to voice their appreciation for the moment, saying things like, “This is all I ever wanted,” or that “Aubrey needs to come on Wednesday to be her rival.”

Entertainment Tonight came to the same conclusion because, after the event, they got hold of Plaza and asked her about potentially teaming up for a buddy cop comedy or something similar alongside Ortega. Plaza seemed keen for it, saying, “I’m down. We’ll just kill everybody with our eyes.”

Both actresses were nominated for awards on the night, while Plaza and the cast of The White Lotus won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Ortega lost Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series to Jean Smart.

