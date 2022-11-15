With all the tragic changes that have happened in DC for the last year, some magical news has happened in the decision to make James Gunn and Peter Safren co-CEOs of the newly named DC Studios. With Aquaman ending the phase that they have planned for the time being, the slate is completely open. Social media is in a tizzy after James Gunn posted a picture of Lobo, and Jason Momoa had an announcement he can’t make yet. But if Jason Momoa doesn’t play Lobo in a live-action DCU movie, Jeffrey Dean Morgan sure does seem like the next best option.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Famous for playing John Winchester in Supernatural, The Comedian in Watchmen, Clay in The Losers, Thomas Wayne in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and more recently Negan in The Walking Dead, Morgan is no stranger to TV, movies or comic book adaptations.

During the last Walker Stalker Con, he was asked the question I think all celebrities get asked at some point or another, which superhero role he’d be interested in playing? It seems Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s opinion hasn’t changed since 2009 and he affirmed his love for the Czarnian bounty hunter Lobo. “The only one I want to play is DC and Lobo. He’s badass,” he said.

Is A Live-Action Film Happening Soon?

Lobo was destined to happen a while back, with Guy Ritchie announced as the director working on the movie in 2009. The project was expected to go into production the following year, but obviously, this never happened. The live-action film has been sitting in limbo ever since those days, and it’s highly unlikely that there will ever be any movement on this project under Guy Ritchie, but that doesn’t mean DC can’t take it further.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran sitting at the helm, anything could happen. James Gunn recently posted an image of Lobo to the Mastodon Social Network, around the same time that Jason Momoa was over the moon about some kind of mystery project at DC that is his dream project. Fans were thinking that Momoa would be playing the role of Lobo, however, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan reminding fans of his love for the interstellar mercenary, now they are conflicted over who should play him.

Jason Momoa is highly likely to reprise his current role in the DC Universe as Aquaman, far more likely than Jeffrey Dean Morgan is to reprise his role as Thomas Wayne, meaning he is far more available for the role of Lobo in the DCU.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Lobo

“As a nasty combination of Negan and the Comedian, Lobo was tailor-made for Morgan”, CBR.com says, and I can’t help but agree. He has the look to pull off the gruff, tough guy aesthetic, which he successfully does in nearly every role he fills. Of course, he also has the absolute acting chops needed to show off the character’s violent and dark comedic side. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lobo are a match made in comic book heaven. Even Dwayne Johnson backed Morgan for the role in a tweet saying, “Hell yes”. So clearly, he supports the role.

No matter who ends up playing the character, I truly hope we get to see this ruthless mercenary and bounty hunter in the DC Universe soon.

Who do you think would be a great fit for Lobo in the DCU?