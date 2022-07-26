Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, the fourth film in the horror franchise, has a new trailer that has just been released and the Creeper is on the hunt once again.

A relatively old horror franchise, Jeepers Creepers starring Justin Long first started in 2001, followed by a sequel in 2003, and an unremarkable third movie in 2017 after a long period of remaining dormant. Jeepers Creepers 3 wasn’t too good or too bad, critically, and financially.

Jeepers Creepers generally tells the story of a seemingly unkillable creature who remains dormant for twenty-three years before awakening to run rampant, killing victims he comes across before becoming dormant once again, only for the cycle to repeat itself in another twenty-three years. The creature is a terrifying figure, that sometimes has wings and takes on a scarecrow-like appearance when dormant.

Directors, Contributors, and Cast

Upcoming Horror Movies shared the trailer on YouTube for viewers to get a glimpse of the fresh horror that can be experienced this September in a continuation of the franchise. The new movie will be directed by Timo Vuorensola, director of Iron Sky and Iron Sky: The Coming Race.

This is a fresh and much-needed change after the controversy that followed the original trilogy’s writer-director, Victor Silva. If that name seems familiar, it is unfortunately because of the sexual abuse charges against him that effectively ended his career. Hopefully, the new creative team will help remove the bad taste the original left in audiences’ mouths with the new movie.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is moving on with all new talent, including the cast. Unlike the previous trilogy, Jonathan Breck will not be reprising his role as the Creeper and will be replaced by Jarreau Benjamin in the role. The rest of the cast also includes Imran Addams starring as Chase, Sydney Craven starring as Laine, Ocean Navarro, Lily-Rose Depp, Pete Brooke, Gabriel Freilich as Sam, and many more whose characters have yet to be revealed.

The Trailer

The Jeepers Creepers: Reborn trailer released by UHM gives us a peek into the plot, which shares the same background as ‘The Creeper’, a local legend that wakes every twenty-three years to feed. We see a group of people at a massive horror-themed party or carnival, and after winning an escape room experience in ‘the Creeper Draw’, the group find themselves locked in a house where something is undeniably wrong. Iconic bone-shuriken and all, the Creeper appears, and everyone trapped in the house fight to survive as he begins to hunt and claim victims one after the other.

From previous instalments of the franchise, we know that one of the only ways to survive the Creeper is to hope that you can outlive the people around you, at least until he becomes dormant again. With blood, jumpscares, and an amazingly spooky atmosphere, the trailer looks to be setting us up for an awesome fourth movie of Jeepers Creepers.

Are you a fan of the Jeepers Creepers franchise? Did you enjoy the Jeepers Creepers: Reborn trailer?