There have been hints that Marvel Studios is hiring a lot of new actors for the MCU, and Javier Bardem could be among them.

With the MCU in full Phase 4 swing after Avengers: End Game, Marvel Studios is starting to bring in new heroes and new villains with them. Rumours have been hinting that they are looking at hiring actors like Cameron Diaz, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and bringing them into the fold, however, most of these rumours are unsubstantiated.

According to GiantFreakinRobot.com, Spanish actor Javier Bardem has joined Marvel Studios on their ever-growing roster of MCU villains. Bardem has played many versatile roles throughout his career, however, the actor plays villains surprisingly well thanks to his strong presence. He is more than capable of fitting the bill for many villains, but most fans don’t see him as playing a hero. While there has been little indication of who the Spanish actor will be playing, GiantFreakinRobot.com speculates that he will be playing Nathaniel Essex, better known as Mister Sinister.

Mister Sinister

This villain has not yet appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a live-action film, despite the numerous hints and references in Fox X-Men-related films such as X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The New Mutants, and Deadpool 3, not to mention all his appearances in cartoons over the years.

Mister Sinister was first mentioned in The Uncanny X-Men #212 back in 1986 and appeared as nothing more than a silhouette in The Uncanny X-Men Vol. 1 #213 in 1987, but only fully appeared first in The Uncanny X-Men Vol. 1 #221 in 1987. This is not the extent of his appearance in the comics, so fans feel that it’s finally time for us to see Mister Sinister in action.

Now that Fox has been acquired by Disney, intellectual property rights to mutant characters and lore have returned to Marvel Studios after decades, making it possible for them to bring back mutants. While Disney acquired Fox a while back, and one of the creative directors of Marvel Studios hinted vaguely at mutants back in 2019, there has been no sign of them — until now.

How will Marvel Bring Mutants into the MCU?

There has been a lot of talk lately about mutants joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe which begs the question of how they will be introduced after their decade-long hiatus. While they will appear in Deadpool 3 which will be set in the MCU, that isn’t too much of a shock as they have been part of the Deadpool movies in the past as well. Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but being part of the multiverse isn’t too far-fetched either.

How the X-Men and mutants will be introduced to the MCU still seems to be a well-guarded secret. Mister Sinister is an excellent vehicle for the introduction of mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he is an ageless, mysterious scientist who is obsessed with the capabilities of genetics and has canonically been secretly manipulating the destiny of mutantkind from behind the scenes since the Victorian Era according to the comics.

Marvel Fans think that Javier Bardem would make a perfect obsessed and amoral scientist who could arguably be involved in the sudden appearance of the X-gene in the MCU and is sufficiently physically intimidating to be a primary antagonist against the X-Men.

Casting someone with the stage presence of the academy award-winning Javier Bardem would be a great boon to any Marvel movie, especially as a villain.

