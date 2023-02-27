Check out the new test photo for Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad! See how the iconic character looks after a full makeover.

Jared Leto’s Joker has been the centre of many discussions since he first appeared in 2016’s Suicide Squad. The build-up to his performance had many fans excited to see what he would do with the character (he sent his co-stars many interesting things). Some loved it when they eventually saw him, while others were sorely disappointed.

After fantastic performances from Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger, fans thought that Leto’s version of the character was too over the top. He also got very little screen time even though he was the centre of the promotional campaign for Suicide Squad.

Recently David Ayer, the director of Suicide Squad, tweeted an old test photo of Jared Leto’s Joker, and he’s sporting a very different look.

What Could Have Been

In the test photo tweeted by David Ayer, Jared Leto’s Joker is wearing an extravagant suit that slightly resembles a Matador’s outfit. It’s a black ensemble that has been embroidered with golden lace work. On the right lapel is a giant skull accompanied by a complementary design that crowns its head. The left lapel has an Illuminati eye at its centre.

Both sleeves have embroidered detailing running down their length, and the photo is accompanied by the captain “Experiments”, hinting at what could have been the final look for Leto’s Joker. On the other hand, the outfit could be something out of a comic book and brings in some of that expected Joker “charm” that fans had been hoping to see.

It may not be his signature purple suit, but the tux-style suit definitely screams Joker.

Fans’ Response to the Photo and Outcrys to #ReleaseTheAyerCut

After seeing the new test photo of Jared Leto’s Joker and reading numerous reports on how Suicide Squad had been heavily edited during post-production, DC fans once again began the call for the release of the director’s cut of the film.

The DC Extended Universe has a massive problem of releasing condensed or bad versions of their ensemble-focused films, only to release the intended version after they’ve received a negative response from audiences.

Fans are beginning to think that it’s being done on purpose. We’ve seen it happen with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (the Ultimate Edition shortly after it came out in theatres) and Justice League (Snyder’s 4-hour version was released years after the 2017 version).

While Warner Bros. has made it clear that they have no intention of releasing Ayer’s director’s cut (possibly because of the success of The Suicide Squad), the news hasn’t stopped fans from calling for it at every opportunity.

2016’s Suicide Squad was a mish-mash of scenes that didn’t fit together, a story that made no sense and plot holes that left the audience more confused than entertained. At times, it felt like the editors were told to fit as many characters into the film as possible while still focusing on Dead Shot and Harley Quinn.

The poor editing job hurt the film, so we hope that fans get to see Ayer’s version of the film one day.

What did you think of Jared Leto’s Joker performance, and do you think they’ll ever release David Ayer’s cut of the film?