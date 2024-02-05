Summary:

James Gunn has found his Supergirl for the DCU, and she will be different from any previous iteration.

Milly Alcock has been awarded the role of Supergirl and will appear in all future DCU projects.

James Gunn wanted Alcock from the start after seeing her breakout role in House of the Dragon.

Since James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over DC Studios, there have been so many changes that it sometimes takes effort to keep track of everything. We lost one of our favourite representations of Superman when Henry Cavill was let go. Still, we are excited about what David Corenswet will do in the role. The latest news is that James Gunn has finally found his Supergirl, and she will be completely different from any iteration that has come before her.

Gunn Finally Has His Supergirl

Since Superman: Legacy launched into action and Gunn found his Superman in David Corenswet, the co-CEO of DCU has been searching for his Supergirl as well. A couple of actresses were up for the role, including Supergirl voice actress Meg Donnelly. Still, since reports have surfaced about the audition that the two did, it turns out that Milly Alcock has been awarded the role and will be the DCU’s new Supergirl in all projects going forward.

Later, Gunn shared with Variety that despite having Sasha Calle in the role of Supergirl in The Flash (2023), he had wanted Milly Alcock from the start after seeing her in her breakout role in House of the Dragon, saying that she was the first actress he had mentioned to Peter because, “she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Before the DCU came under Peter Safran and James Gunn, writer Ana Nogueira worked on adapting Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow from the original Tom King comic book. While the original project with its original actors was scrapped, Gunn and Safran were eager to keep Nogueira on to work on their Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow project with James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy.

Before Alcock appears in her solo movie, however, it has been rumoured that she will appear in Superman: Legacy; however, as always, James Gunn has been quick to shoot down any rumours he deems incorrect. When asked how much screen time Milly Alcock would get in Superman: Legacy, Gunn responded on Threads: “I never even said she was in the movie.”

“Not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing”

It shouldn’t come as too much of a shock that our latest version of Supergirl is going to be different from the sweet, kind version portrayed by actresses like Melissa Benoist in the past, as James Gunn already warned us of this back in 2023.

When Gunn first announced the DCU in a press release in January 2023, he described that he wanted Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow to join his series of films as part of the newly formed DC Universe and even briefly described her character.

The main difference is that he wants to portray the massive difference between Superman and Supergirl. Superman was raised on Earth as Clark Kent by loving human parents. Supergirl, raised as Kara Zor-El before coming to Earth as a young girl and being adopted as Kara Danvers, spent the first 14 years of her life “on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways.”

It’s surprising that she is even able to become a superheroine after experiencing something chilling like that, as those events usually create supervillains in the DC Universe. Having gone through what she did, it makes sense that she would be “much more hardcore” than anything we have seen before.

What do you think of James Gunn’s edgy, hardcore Supergirl?