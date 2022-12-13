All actors have at least a few roles that they regret. Sometimes, fans hold out hope for a return to the role, perhaps not knowing the reason behind the regret. The part of Hal Jordan wasn’t one of Ryan Reynolds’ proudest moments, but DC fans still hope he will return to the role, despite all the fans who tore him apart for this. Will he be returning? According to James Gunn, Ryan Reynolds’ days as Green Lantern are over.

James Gunn Shooting Down Rumours Again

There have been some rumours that Ryan Reynolds may be returning for a future feature of Green Lantern. Still, the resident co-CEO of DC Studios quickly shut down the rumours. James Gunn often enjoys chatting with his fans on Twitter and answering some of their burning questions. This time a particular comment about Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern caught his attention.

The question asked, “What about the almighty Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern?” to which James Gunn responded, “That’s not a priority for me and even much less of one for [Reynolds].”

However, this didn’t satisfy commenters, who continued to talk about Zack Snyder’s Green Lantern, which was in the works before his unceremonious exit from the DCEU. Some said Ryan Reynolds planned to return for his version of Green Lantern, to which James Gunn simply responded, “He wasn’t.”

The director turned CEO couldn’t make it any clearer.

Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern

Whoever thought Reynolds would return to the role of Hal Jordan in Green Lantern wasn’t paying attention to Deadpool 2. Unfortunately, Ryan Reynolds seems to have little love for his time at DC, as shown by the skit at the end of Deadpool 2, in which Deadpool goes back in time to kill Reynolds before he has the chance to make the movie.

Unfortunately, the lack of love for the movie extends much further than just Ryan Reynolds, as it was also ill-received by fans. The film was a complete flop in 2011, hence the skit where Reynolds offs himself for even thinking about taking the role.

Future of Green Lantern

The IP may get a chance at revival sometime in the future. There was talk of a TV series being in production, Green Lantern, the future of which was under a lot of scrutiny with all the massive changes that happened at DC during the merge of Warner Bros. with Discovery. Not only were changes made to the studio but also to the original plans for the series.

After losing their original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, who had completed an entire eight-episode script for the show called Green Lantern Corps, many changes were made to change the focus and direction of the series. Grahame-Smith had planned to bring many of the Green Lanterns together for the first time, including Hal Jordan and a fan favourite, John Stewart.

Unfortunately, since losing him, they have also gone through several writers and just as many attempts to get the show into production while trying to make its story more linear and realistic.

While James Gunn made it clear that Ryan Reynolds will not return to the role, he didn’t count out that there might still be a Green Lantern show or movie in the works. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like we have to give up hope. Other than this, the future of the Green Lantern Corps seems alarmingly unclear.

Tell us, did you want James Gunn to bring back Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern in the DCU?